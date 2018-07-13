Teenager charged over fast-food robbery

(CNS): A 17-year-old-boy from George Town was expected in court today, Friday, to face charges of attempted robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm in connection with an armed hold-up at the Captain’s Bakery fast-food restaurant on West Bay Road. The teenager was arrested shortly after the incident on Tuesday day night at around 9pm. He is accused of pistol whipping a customer before fleeing from the scene.

Police arrive on the scene and were able to apprehend the young man, who is suspected of having tried to rob the restaurant and then hide on the grounds of a nearby condo complex, where officers say he was in possession of a handgun, which they recovered.

If convicted, the teenager is now looking at a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years after trial.

Category: Courts, Crime