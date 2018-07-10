Small local law firm merges with global offshore player

(CNS): After 20 years as a small but full service law firm in Grand Cayman, Solomon Harris is merging with the much bigger offshore law firm, Bedell Cristin. Founded in 1998 and employing 28 people, the local firm will be re-branded as the Cayman arm of the larger global player. Bedell Cristin already employs 140 people in BVI, Guernsey, Jersey, London, and Singapore and the take-over of Solomon Harris adds Cayman to the list. “This move is a natural development in the growth of our business as we expand our horizons into new markets,” said Sophia Harris, the founding partner.

“Our common areas of focus, the strength of experience from Bedell Cristin and their presence in a range of leading jurisdictions, makes them an excellent fit, broadening the range of expertise available to our clients,” she said, adding that under the new name the firm’s services and the size of the team will grow.

Welcoming the deal, which is expected to be completed by August, David Cadin, Global Managing Partner at Bedell Cristin, said, “The merger with Solomon Harris is an exciting, strategic move which extends our global footprint into another leading offshore jurisdiction. Solomon Harris has developed a reputation over 20 years as a top quality legal practice in Cayman, and we are delighted to be joining forces with them.

“The ability to provide Cayman legal advice from an experienced team of Cayman-based lawyers enhances the capabilities of our firm globally and will be particularly beneficial to our clients in the Far East and Middle East, many of whom access our services through our office in Singapore.”

Category: Business, Financial Services