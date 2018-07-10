Public sector grows by more than 4%

(CNS): Public sector workers employed by both core government and its authorities and companies reached a high of 6,250 people at the end of last year, according to the Annual HR Report 2016-17 released by the Portfolio of the Civil Service last month. The 4.6% increase in headcount was driven by a growth in employees at the ministry of education, but many other areas of the public sector also grew, increasing the number of workers by around 257 from the 5,973 government workers as at June 2016. This is the largest government headcount since 2008, when the recruitment freeze was imposed.

Despite efforts by the deputy governor to ensure that Caymanians are prioritized for all public sector vacancies, the percentage of locals fell marginally to 73.5%, down from 75.1% in June 2016. At the Statutory Authorities and Government Companies (SAGCs), almost 75% of employees are Caymanians, while core government ended the year with 72.6% of the workforce being Caymanian.

Although the civil service is made up of 39 different nationalities, the largest group of non-local workers is Jamaican, which is 14.6% of core government workers, while 4.9% of civil servants are British. Despite the increase in Filipinos as a percentage of the population, only 28 people from the Philippines are working in government, or just 0.7% of the service.

The average age of a civil servant is now 43 years old, with the youngest employee being 17 and the oldest 72. With an increase in the mandatory retirement age from 60 to 65, the percentage of workers over 60 reach 7.5% in December 2017, with 47 of those workers over 65.

The public sector now employs significantly more women than men, with a 55-45% ratio in their favour. But there is evidently still a glass ceiling for women, as 49% of the highest pay grade roles were held by women, compared to 51% by men. The top three paying jobs in the civil service — the deputy governor, financial secretary and attorney general — are also held exclusively by men.

The average full-time equivalent annual salary for civil servants at the end of last year was $46,575, an increase of $846 compared to the June 2016 average. This is the third year that an increase in average salary has been reported following decreases in the preceding two fiscal years.

Nevertheless, the vast majority of civil servants earn less than CI$50,000 per year, while 40% earn less than CI$40,000. Meanwhile, 94 public sector employees are taking home more than CI$100,000 a year, and the top three posts (the AG, the FS and the DG) are all earning more than $170,000 per year plus their generous health and pension benefits.

The annual turnover rate in the civil service is currently at 9.6%, slightly higher than 2015/16 but considerably lower than the two previous years. Just over 42% of those who left the service resigned while just over 40% departed because their contract had ended. Meanwhile, 18 people, or 3.3%, were fired and all of them were Caymanian, according to the report.

