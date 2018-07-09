Octogenarian charged with trying to kill wife

(CNS): An as yet unidentified 83-year-old Caymanian man from George Town was expected to appear in court on Monday, facing attempted murder charges following a violent assault on his wife last week. The octogenarian was arrested after the attack at the couple’s home in Tropical Gardens last Wednesday night. The victim, who is understood to be in her mid-seventies, remains in the hospital in critical condition, having sustained multiple lacerations and very serious chop wounds.

Category: Courts, Crime