MLA exposes abuse of 25-year PR certificate

(CNS): Government has agreed to review a provision in the immigration legislation that allows wealthy people, substantial business investors or certain skilled employees to acquire 25-year residency certificates, after the member for East End exposed potential but very serious abuse of the system. As he presented a private member’s motion on the issue in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, Arden McLean said an FOI request he had made showed several of the more than two dozen certificates that have been awarded since the special certificate was introduced in 2012 were outside the original intention of the law.

McLean raised concerns that certain people had acquired the certificates through manipulation, and although some of those who had achieved a certificate for 25 years met the intention of attracting new investment, several fell far short and only two of them had actually invested money, which was the main intention of the certificate.

“It shows there is a problem,” McLean said, as he revealed the documents to the parliament. “When we look at some of these, we can see they are not meeting the original category intentions.”

He pointed to certificates given to work permit holders from the management teams at Sol, one of the bulk fuel suppliers, and the Cayman branch of CIBC, which raised questions. In both cases, the jobs held by the permit holders given the certificates were not particularly specialist and no direct investment had been made by the individuals.

During the debate on the motion asking government to re-examine this certificate, McLean said that the issue came to light when a qualified and experienced Caymanian finance executive had applied for one of the senior positions at CIBC. Having been turned down, he followed up on the reasons why and learned that someone else at the bank who had been there just a short time had been given the post in order to get the certificate.

McLean said not only had a local lost out on a job, the permit holder had also secured a 25-year residency certificate, undermining the entire process. He suggested that all this would have gone unnoticed if the person who had been turned down for the job had not followed up to find out why.

The East End member also pointed to law firm HSM Chambers as the architects of the applications that he alleged had been manipulated. He handed out some harsh criticism to the firm and called out the partners, as he queried why government kept giving this particular group of lawyers work when they were constantly finding ways of abusing the work permit process and exploiting the legislation and making questionable claims.

In response on behalf of the government, the premier said that the law would be reviewed, and he accepted that they had to find a way to make certain that the people who are given the right to reside in Cayman for 25 years are bringing truly specialist skills or investing a lot of money.

“We need to look again to see if this legislation is serving us as it should,” Premier Alden McLaughlin said.

