MLA calls for research on Caymanian marginalization

(CNS): Deputy Opposition Leader Alva Suckoo (Newlands) has called on the government to commission an independent study of the factors affecting the social mobility of Caymanians in order to inform government policy and identify the root causes of social and economic divisions and other related issues so that they can be addressed. Suckoo filed the motion to collect the data because, he said, it has been well over a decade since any research into these kinds of issues was done, and the social challenges facing local people today are worse than ever.

Suckoo filed the private member’s motion for it to be debated in the most recent sitting of the Legislative Assembly, but it became one of a long list of opposition motions that did not make it to the floor, as the government met for just three days and barely had time to deal with government business.

Although the motion was not debated, Suckoo said that government needed to begin collecting this information as quickly as possible because the situation for local people was not improving, despite the growing economy. He said government was pressing ahead, making plans, encouraging development, changing education, among other things, with “no real insight into the root causes of our growing social and economic problems”.

But Suckoo said that with a prison that is full, the rising cost of living, unemployment and underemployment still impacting many Caymanians and employers dependent on cheap imported labour, wages are falling and some 50% of the working population now makes less than $2,400 per month.

“Government sold the notion that more work permits equal more jobs, that the rising tide floats all ships and that we are in a ‘sweet spot’, but the sad reality is that many of us have been left behind, unable to contend with a rapidly changing Cayman,” the opposition MLA told CNS.

“We need to understand where we are as a country and a people, understand why Caymanians continue to struggle amid all the ‘good’ things that are happening, and understand what are the barriers to the upwards mobility of our people, so that they can be the primary ingredient in the plan for the future, and not the afterthought we have become. If we do not adopt this proactive and introspective approach in making plans for our islands, we will continue to marginalize and leave our people behind,” Suckoo added.

He said government’s message over the past five years has shifted, and with the end of austerity, local people were still not seeing the benefits promised by government.

“Many of us accepted that the austerity times were necessary and that eventually the focus would shift on building for the people. Five years later, the message has shifted. Now we are being told that the government is concerned about education, labour, unemployment and underemployment; that the premier is going to tackle discrimination issues; that he is going to take drastic measures to reduce crime. Again, this signals that Caymanians will have to wait a while longer while the government deals with these issues, all the while the underlying causes are the same and are compounding,” Suckoo said.

Government has not even attempted to identify the underlying causes of the social problems, “much less address them in a meaningful way”, he added.

Several areas of the community services budget for this current 18-month period had either been reduced or given the same allocation, Suckoo told CNS, but the relevant departments were being asked to produce at higher levels — “to do more with less”, he said.

“Not tackling social concerns and remaining focused on developing the country is why so many Caymanians now feel locked out of the Caymanian dream,” Suckoo added. He urged government to take action because it could ill afford to ignore what is happening in the community.

Category: Community, Jobs, Local News