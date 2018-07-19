Ministry claims safety risk, turf makers disagree

(CNS): The manufacturers of the artificial turf that was donated to the Edna Moyle Primary School in North Side by a parent have said that although it was designed for indoors, it would be perfectly safe to use outside, with the only risk being that it may fade in the sun. The ministry has nevertheless doubled down on claims made by Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, who insisted that there is a health and safety risk to laying the turf, thwarting the district MLA’s efforts to get a safe play area for the students at the school.

In response to a press conference that Ezzard Miller held this week, where he set out the saga of efforts by him and the school’s PTA to surface the school field, officials repeated the essence of a letter sent by Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly to Miller on 13 July (see it in the CNS Library).

The officials maintained that the artificial turf would not drain properly and that they had been advised the material would become white and chalky, potentially leading to health and safety concerns for the students.

“While there may be ways to mitigate the drainage issues in the short-term, health and safety of our students is of utmost importance and we would not want to run the risk of the potential mitigation strategies failing based on what the company has stated. This could also lead to additional costs of having to remove the turf shortly after it would have been installed,” the ministry said, and again claimed there was no money in the education budget to do the additional work.

If the port fees could be waived, Miller said he would only need around $25,000 to complete the project and finally give the children a safe area to play. The North Side representative has pointed out that although the pitch is designed for indoors, it is not a health risk and would be far safer than the current scrub field.

Miller contacted the manufacturers last week, following up on previous communication they had had with the Public Works Department after they sought a way to address the drainage issue. David Norton, the senior project manager at Shaw Sports Turf, made it clear that there were no health and safety issues. “It’s just an aesthetic issue, no safety or performance concern,” the expert stated.

Miller has said that the government is throwing up health and safety issues as an excuse, which is all the more frustrating because the current situation presents a far more obvious health and safety risk. He noted that the kids are already slipping and falling on the field, which is what is fuelling the PTA concerns.

He said that before the minister’s about-face last week, at no time during the previous two months had the safety of the pitch been questioned. He said that the issues that were raised had been addressed by the manufacturer when they spoke with the PWD, which had created plans to accommodate any drainage issues. Miller pointed out that no matter what surface was laid on the current ground, it would still need grading and drainage work because of the land’s propensity for flooding.

With the ministry sticking to its position that there is a health and safety issue, Miller said he is still hoping to meet with the minister because she had been misinformed.

“At this point, the PTA and I would welcome a reconsideration by the minister once she is afforded a clearer understanding of the details that apparently have not been conveyed fully to her,” he said, stating his continued determination to get the pitch laid over the summer because of the obvious inequity facing the children in North Side, who do not have a safe playing area.

In the ministry’s short statement Wednesday, however, the issue of the budget was raised again, and although the minister appropriated an additional $10 million for her land portfolio in a special sitting of Finance Committee at the beginning of this month, she seems reluctant to find the few thousand dollars to deal with this issue.

“This was not a project that was budgeted for in 2018 or 2019. In developing the budget a range of capital projects are considered for schools and the Ministry aims to ensure equity across all the government schools,” the ministry stated. “A draft plan for field work at the Edna M. Moyle Primary School was developed in consultation with Public Works. The Ministry team will review these plans and consider potential options for the future, again keeping in mind that this work is not included in the current budget,” officials added.

