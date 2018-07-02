Minister admits struggles with garbage

(CNS): The minister responsible for the Department of Environmental Health has admitted that staff not turning up for work and failing equipment have continued to plague garbage collection. But in a statement to the Legislative Assembly on Friday, Dwayne Seymour claimed that the routes were staffed and the trucks had been serviced, as efforts were being made to get collection back on track. He said that ten temporary workers had been taken on, but that absenteeism remained a problem and the ministry was still trying to catch up on the lack of investment in equipment.

Seymour said that overtime costs had been cut from $100,000 to $25,000 per month, but he did not indicate how much money was being spent on the private businesses that he admitted DEH was contracting to fill in the gaps in the residential collection as a result of failing equipment. He said that moving forward, the private sector companies would continue to play a part in collection, fueling concerns that plans by the government to privatize garbage collection will result in firms profiting from the reintroduction of direct garbage fees.

During last week’s three-day meeting of the LA, the minister delivered two speeches and answered several questions about the “vexing issues” and the apparent challenges his ministry has organising rubbish pick-up, but not once did he mention the fate of the missing director. He also struggled to answer questions about replacement trucks that were budgeted for in the last cycle but which do not appear to have ever been ordered.

On Friday Seymour revealed that a review was underway of collection routes, equipment needs and other issues to try to iron out the problems and make the department more efficient, and said he expected the results within three months.

He said he was “extremely conscious of the understandable concerns” about the failure to provide a reliable and consistent service, but that he could not promise that the “challenges would end imminently” and the ministry was doing all it could within its power.

“No one is more anxious than myself to see this situation improve,” he said.

The day before, on Thursday, Seymour had delivered a statement about what he considered were his achievements since taking up the helm of the ministry, which is arguably the most troubled. However, he ignored issued such as the anti-corruption probe at the hospital and the garbage challenges.

Speaking about the negotiations regarding the long-awaited integrated waste-management solution, he said that negotiations with the DECCO-led consortium that began last October were not expected to be completed before the end of the year. He said that the ministry was obligated to get the best value for money before signing a contract.

He also said that an environmental impact assessment would be required and the draft terms of reference for that were being worked on, which would go through a public consultation process. Once the EIA was complete, a planning application could be made, and it was not until all of that was completed that any contract would be signed.

