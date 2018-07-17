Miller takes on ministry over school playing field
(CNS): Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller (North Side) has said he is determined to do whatever it takes to get a playing field for his constituency’s primary school, as a major battle with the education ministry appears to have come to an impasse. The field at the Edna Moyle Primary School is in desperate need of surfacing, and when a parent donated an artificial field to the school, which had been picked up at auction in the US, instead of the kids finally getting a play area they can use, a drawn out and sorry saga of bureaucracy and obfuscation began with the ministry.
Speaking to the media Tuesday about his mounting frustration over what seems like a simple project, Miller said the situation was an example of incompetence and ineptitude that fuels so many problems in the civil service.
Although he berated senior managers who refuse to make decisions and take responsibility to get things done, he nevertheless stressed his intention to address the problem, saying it was not insurmountable and that the issue could easily be resolved with the application of some common sense.
Miller recounted the long-standing problem with the piece of land adjacent to the school, which is boggy and muddy in the rain but rocky and scrubby when dry. “The unacceptable conditions at the playing field have caused great concern among parents about injuries suffered by children playing on the field,” Miller said.
Pictures show clearly that the field is not fit for the young children to play on, and since 2014 the school’s PTA has tried to get the field turfed but have failed due to the massive prices quoted by landscaping firms. But a parent who had been heavily involved in trying to find a solution to the playing field happened to be in Chicago when a school there was selling their artificial football pitch and made a decision to buy it and shipped it down to Miami.
Miller then arranged meetings with the education ministry and the Public Works Department, and organised for the turf to be shipped to Grand Cayman, where it arrived in May. But the pitch has been at the George Town port ever since, accumulating some $21,000 worth of storage fees, as a result of a catalog of mixed messages from the education ministry.
Although the pitch was designed for indoor use, there appeared to be no major stumbling blocks to using it outside. Public works came up with a design that would enable the artificial surface to drain, incorporating an asphalt track around it to provide the EMPS with a full sports area. But despite signals from the ministry that all was well for Miller to press ahead, he struggled to pin down either Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly or the chief officer, Christen Suckoo, to get the ball rolling.
Following verbal commitments from the minister last month that the pitch could be used as an interim measure until the next budget cycle, when she could secure funding for a permanent solution, the minister suddenly changed her mind.
On 13 July, O’Connor-Connolly wrote to Miller telling him that there were health and safety concerns about the artificial turf because it was designed for indoors and that the work required to make it function was not budgeted for. Given that other unbudgeted projects had been funded by government in his constituency, they would not fund this field project after all, she wrote. The minister also berated the opposition leader for not consulting with the ministry or gaining approval from government before the turf was bought.
Miller rejected any idea that there had been any unbudgeted capital projects in his district and asked the ministry to detail them, a request that has not yet been answered. He said that he had tried on numerous occasions over the last four years to get the much-needed field for the school, but to no avail. Above all, Miller said, there was no real health and safety challenge to using the artificial turf.
He said that the public works design solved the drainage issue and that any fading of the turf in the sun would not interfere with the functioning of the surface.
“Whatever happens, it cannot possibly be any worse that what we have now,” he said, adding that the safety concerns were just excuses to prevent anyone from having to make a firm decision and take on the responsibility of solving an ongoing problem.
“Given the escalating costs associated with resolving the issue and the fact that we must utilize the summer months while children are out of school to fix the problems, we can no longer hold off while we wait …for the lumbering government machinery to act in the best interest of the children,” Miller said. “I want this thing done; I am determined to get this thing done,” he added as he pointed to the solutions.
The North Side MLA said that it would now cost another CI$50,000 to get the project finished to cover the mounting port fees for the storage of the turf, caused by the ministry’s procrastination, and the cost of laying the turf and dealing with the drainage and other issues.
With more contributions coming in from the parent who bought the pitch and Miller willing to match that donation personally, he said he just needed the education minister and her civil service managers to get past the false stumbling blocks that they are erecting and help him get the turf laid in the safest and most economical way possible.
“We need to do the right thing for the right reason,” he said, as urged the government to act and help him with what is by no means an insurmountable problem.
Why crucify Ezzards attempt to help a bad situation? I bet if fart was behind it he would have gotten those port fees waived and another concession from government. As we clearly see the ENTIRE government has ZERO accountability from top managers and if the damn turf ain’t good why not fix it? I bet if it was Cayman Brac it woulda bin fix. The budget would have been found by all means. I hope we all vote better next election
If you read the article, this turf was not conceived as something that would last forever. Nothing will. Its installation would allow some breathing room for the Ministry to budget for a more permanent field.
As far as “injuries caused by the installation”, if I were a betting person, I would wager on the artificial turf over the current conditions as described above: “boggy and muddy in the rain but rocky and scrubby when dry.”
From what I can gather, this field is a dense artificial thatch turf that has a thick 5/8 inch rubber backing. The thatch turf is denser and the backing is thicker compared to the artificial turf for outdoor use. Both points of difference are designed to create the shock absorbency necessary when it is laid on concrete.
So it sounds as if the indoor turf is sturdier and will provide greater shock absorbency than the outdoor one.
Interestingly, to create shock obsorbency, the outdoor artificial turfs, which are not as dense, employ an in-fill made up of tiny black pellets manufactured from discarded car tires. Those tiny pellets do tend to fly up when children play on the field and there have been questions about whether they might have health impacts (although authorities currently say there is so far no scientifically proven evidence for that).
Is Ezzard an expert on the difference between indoor and outdoor surfaces and the health and safety impact of these? Or is he just trying to score points when CIG is cautious about possible risks to the safety of children?
Ezzard is an expert on nothing.
Well, maybe xenophobia.
I don’t think he needs to be an expert.
The turf was purchased and a government technical team is available to mitigate problems and work on its installation. Politicians come with the ideas and the will, and it is up to government to provide the strategies to make things work. And there is no perfect world.
However, the description and photos of the current field that children have been playing on for four years suggest a situation that is a danger to children.
You miss the point. The point is, at the end of the day, the children deserve better!!!!
That is classic of work within government as they are clueless how to run a business. Drop the storage fees as kids are more important than paying salaries to MLA!
Ezzard Miller? Ain’t nobody got time for that.
Petty politics on Ju Ju part.
I have to agree with the honurable Mr. Miller children are our future yet we find it hard to invest in them and their wellbeing.
OhEmGeeeeee!!!!! This is so crazy!!
And surely the government can get the port to waive the storage fees under these circumstances!!!
Please, what can I do to help? Seriously Ezzard. Why has this not been publicized?
C’mon JUJU, you know very well that you can fix this! Think of it as if it is a road in Cayman Brac….does it need paving?…..probably not, but it would look good paved.
So even though PW came up with a design that would allow it to work ouside and the fading won’t affect it’s use. The MLA for North Side would rather our children play in either boggy/muddy conditions or scrub/rocky conditions and get scraped up knees and hands when they fall? Even though all has been donated and the cost to install it was also donated? I am ashamed to say I voted for her. This just sends a message to parents who care about the schools their children go to every day to not get involved to try and make school a better place for our children. Shame on you O’Connor-Connolly. I may not agree with Ezzard on things but I am 100% with him on this. Keep fighting Ezzard and thank you to the donor of the astroturf and those that continue to help.
If it was Spot Bay PS it would be done long long time dahling!
Spot Bay? If you knew what they went through trying to get a playground.
MR MIiller take your own money and fix it , and stop beating up your gums making people think that you’re doing something . Trying to get anything out of the Minister for education is like trying to get blood out of rock .
Classic. Create a problem for yourself, blame someone else, cry to the media.
Install it yourself Ezzard, after you pay the port fees of course.
Wow $21,000.00 in storage fees at the port. could these kind of charges have anything to do with the increasing cost of food.
No problem Ezzard just ask the port to waive the fees it is alleged that the port waived more than that amount for the recent commercial and profit driven carnival operation.
Noe if it honorable O’Connor Connelly could get a all expenses paid trip to Chicago that might change her mind. Remember all the big trips she took for the postal service, how did that help us out? More hot air.
Don’t forget the trip to Qatar, to collect a trophy for the postal service!!!
Yea those are real important events for our country. These politicians never seas to amaze me with there real caring attitude. Vote them all out!
Children and education are near the BOTTOM of the priority list for the elected Government. Julianna has the least to account for, she has had education for 14 months. Tara had it for 4 years. Rolston for 4 yeara. Alden for 4 years. Still as a former PE teacher Julie could pretend to care
Rsults are not a priority for the Civil Service. .
The issue isn’t why someone bought indoor turf, the issue is why did successive education Ministers and Chief Officers fail to provide a sports field for a primary school?
Soon every public school PTA will be asking for funds for school supplies. How pathetic.
Even if the education Ministry doesn’t have the money, take some from the port project and grom the travel budget for the Civil Service and Authorities.
Fix it.
In 2018.
No excuses.
No Moses won’t let you have any of that port money. Those kids will just have to suck it up!
Anonymous 3:23 am , very much says it all , but I will add that they all think and cares for the children and their education as much as they care about fixing the dump and picking up the garbage . I have to believe that the government / ministers are just taking the Education system and the dump for political football , that’s why you see them always hiring the same Consultant Firms . I wonder how many studies that government had done on the dump and the education system in the past 8 years ?
“Politician tries to force through installation indoor surfacing for outdoor use despite it being potentially dangerous to kids and teachers” would be an alternative headline. Is Miller offering to indemnify the authorities for any lawsuits arising from injuries caused by the installation or the added costs of having to replace it very soon when it is shredded?
1:51 pm: is the ministry indemnifying the school against law suits for injuries to children who fall and hit their heads on the rocks?
The headline should be “Politician tries in vain to save children from serious injury on playing field”
