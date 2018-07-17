Miller takes on ministry over school playing field

(CNS): Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller (North Side) has said he is determined to do whatever it takes to get a playing field for his constituency’s primary school, as a major battle with the education ministry appears to have come to an impasse. The field at the Edna Moyle Primary School is in desperate need of surfacing, and when a parent donated an artificial field to the school, which had been picked up at auction in the US, instead of the kids finally getting a play area they can use, a drawn out and sorry saga of bureaucracy and obfuscation began with the ministry.

Speaking to the media Tuesday about his mounting frustration over what seems like a simple project, Miller said the situation was an example of incompetence and ineptitude that fuels so many problems in the civil service.

Although he berated senior managers who refuse to make decisions and take responsibility to get things done, he nevertheless stressed his intention to address the problem, saying it was not insurmountable and that the issue could easily be resolved with the application of some common sense.

Miller recounted the long-standing problem with the piece of land adjacent to the school, which is boggy and muddy in the rain but rocky and scrubby when dry. “The unacceptable conditions at the playing field have caused great concern among parents about injuries suffered by children playing on the field,” Miller said.

Pictures show clearly that the field is not fit for the young children to play on, and since 2014 the school’s PTA has tried to get the field turfed but have failed due to the massive prices quoted by landscaping firms. But a parent who had been heavily involved in trying to find a solution to the playing field happened to be in Chicago when a school there was selling their artificial football pitch and made a decision to buy it and shipped it down to Miami.

Miller then arranged meetings with the education ministry and the Public Works Department, and organised for the turf to be shipped to Grand Cayman, where it arrived in May. But the pitch has been at the George Town port ever since, accumulating some $21,000 worth of storage fees, as a result of a catalog of mixed messages from the education ministry.

Although the pitch was designed for indoor use, there appeared to be no major stumbling blocks to using it outside. Public works came up with a design that would enable the artificial surface to drain, incorporating an asphalt track around it to provide the EMPS with a full sports area. But despite signals from the ministry that all was well for Miller to press ahead, he struggled to pin down either Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly or the chief officer, Christen Suckoo, to get the ball rolling.

Following verbal commitments from the minister last month that the pitch could be used as an interim measure until the next budget cycle, when she could secure funding for a permanent solution, the minister suddenly changed her mind.

On 13 July, O’Connor-Connolly wrote to Miller telling him that there were health and safety concerns about the artificial turf because it was designed for indoors and that the work required to make it function was not budgeted for. Given that other unbudgeted projects had been funded by government in his constituency, they would not fund this field project after all, she wrote. The minister also berated the opposition leader for not consulting with the ministry or gaining approval from government before the turf was bought.

Miller rejected any idea that there had been any unbudgeted capital projects in his district and asked the ministry to detail them, a request that has not yet been answered. He said that he had tried on numerous occasions over the last four years to get the much-needed field for the school, but to no avail. Above all, Miller said, there was no real health and safety challenge to using the artificial turf.

He said that the public works design solved the drainage issue and that any fading of the turf in the sun would not interfere with the functioning of the surface.

“Whatever happens, it cannot possibly be any worse that what we have now,” he said, adding that the safety concerns were just excuses to prevent anyone from having to make a firm decision and take on the responsibility of solving an ongoing problem.

“Given the escalating costs associated with resolving the issue and the fact that we must utilize the summer months while children are out of school to fix the problems, we can no longer hold off while we wait …for the lumbering government machinery to act in the best interest of the children,” Miller said. “I want this thing done; I am determined to get this thing done,” he added as he pointed to the solutions.

The North Side MLA said that it would now cost another CI$50,000 to get the project finished to cover the mounting port fees for the storage of the turf, caused by the ministry’s procrastination, and the cost of laying the turf and dealing with the drainage and other issues.

With more contributions coming in from the parent who bought the pitch and Miller willing to match that donation personally, he said he just needed the education minister and her civil service managers to get past the false stumbling blocks that they are erecting and help him get the turf laid in the safest and most economical way possible.

“We need to do the right thing for the right reason,” he said, as urged the government to act and help him with what is by no means an insurmountable problem.

