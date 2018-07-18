Local man caught at ORIA with ganja taped to legs

(CNS): A 25-year-old man from Cayman Brac was arrested on Monday at the Owen Roberts International Airport after a search by customs officers turned up two packages of ganja taped to his legs. The body search took place before the man and a 22-year-old woman travelling with him, who was also arrested, boarded a Cayman Airways domestic flight to the Sister Islands. They were arrested for possession of ganja and being concerned in the possession of ganja. CNS understands that the man is working as a trainee air-traffic controller at the Brac’s Charles Kirkconnell International Airport.

The man and the woman have since been bailed as the investigation into the case continues.

Assistant Collector Tina Campbell said the seizure demonstrated that customs officers and their partner agencies were “ever vigilant in protecting our islands from the distribution of illicit drugs and other threats to our national security”.

Deputy Collector of Customs Jeff Jackson, who has responsibility for the Customs Border Protection Portfolio, said customs’ efforts protecting the borders, in close partnership with other law enforcement agencies, is going from strength to strength.

“Through this approach our security is being enlarged into a national alliance working cooperatively to identify and interdict illicit activities, and those who ignore the warnings and risks in breaching our laws will inevitably come to realise the consequences of their illegal actions,” he said.

Category: Crime, Customs