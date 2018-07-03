Limits on importing frozen meat for personal use

I have lived on the Brac for over 30 years and when I return from the US I always bring in frozen meat that complies with the regulations of the Agricultural Department. The last time I came in I claimed all my frozen meat but the customs officer who checked my things was, obviously, out to harass me for some reason. He told me that there was a 12lb limit for frozen meat. I have looked high and low and have even asked a customs friend of mine. Nobody seems to think there is such a limit and the law as read does not mention limits like this.



