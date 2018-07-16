Legalise ganja, says regional commission

(CNS): Professor Rose-Marie Belle Antoine, University of the West Indies Dean of the Faculty of Law and chair of the CARICOM commission on cannabis, has called for the prohibition on ganja to be lifted across the region. In a recent presentation to the annual gathering of Caribbean nations, she presented an outline of the commission’s report, which found that the current regime for ganja “is ineffective, incongruous, obsolete and deeply unjust”, as she called on nations in the region to totally dismantle prohibition and replace it with strictly regulated national regimes akin to alcohol and tobacco control.

As attitudes towards ganja shift around the world, CARICOM established a commission to lead the way on the future options for the region. After considering the most up to date evidence and the views of Caribbean people, Antoine told the organisation that the status quo cannot be maintained and legal reform should be a priority for member states.

We believe that the end goal for CARICOM should be the dismantling of prohibition in its totality, to be replaced by a strictly regulated framework,” she said, adding that the status quo should not be

maintained. “However, we acknowledge that law reform can take many forms and should conform to national realities.”

With scientific evidence severely challenging previous beliefs about the drug and medical evidence that cannabis is less harmful than alcohol, the commission also found very wide public support across the Caribbean region for legalisation and concerns, not just about prohibition hindering medical application, but also the social injustices that have arisen from the ban.

Antoine told the audience at CARICOM that the Commission had accepted the evidence that the original classification of cannabis in law as a dangerous drug with no value was made without the benefit of scientific research and data.

“This is significant given that the harshness of the law was premised on this supposed egregious harm. Despite the draconian, prohibitionist legal regime that exists in every Member State, with its extensive controls and punitive measures, use of marijuana has persisted and taken root globally in the Caribbean and worldwide, reaching every social strata, It is the most extensively used illicit drug in the world. An estimated 183 million people consume it. There is now overwhelming support for law reform, moving away from the prohibition on cannabis and consequent criminalisation.”

According to the surveys and data collected by the commission, the majority of Caribbean people believe the current laws are “ineffective, discriminatory, deeply unjust, violate rights and lack legitimacy”. But there is also concern that prohibition is preventing the region from taking advantage of the economic opportunities in the cannabis industry and medical research and prohibiting access to medicine that can heal them more effectively and more cheaply than traditional pharmaceuticals.

“We found that the evidence clearly supports this public opinion and demonstrates that the existing prohibitionist regime induces more harm than any possible adverse consequences of cannabis,” Antoine added.

The only indication of adverse effects the Commission found is the negative effect on the adolescent brain and on driving, but in the same way that alcohol and other substances should not be available for children except in medical circumstances. “On balance, after evaluating the scientific data and testimonies from the public, the Commission is of the view that the proven medical benefits of cannabis in several areas outweigh the risks.”

Given the key finding that ganja has several beneficial effects and can no longer be accurately classified in law as a “dangerous drug” with “no medicinal or other value”, the illegal status of the drug can no longer be justified.

With jails across the region overflowing with otherwise law-abiding citizens who have been caught with small amounts of cannabis, exacerbated by their inability to raise bail, putting pressure on law enforcement resources, the commission also found that biases, discrimination and inequality are evident in every aspect of the administration of the criminal justice system relating to ganja.

Courts in Canada and the US have also found that denying persons the ability to grow ganja at home for use as a personal medicine violates human rights to integrity and liberty.

Here in Cayman, Dennie Warren Jr, who was instrumental in pushing the government to approve the prescription of cannabis oil by physicians for those with a variety of conditions that could benefit from the oil, wants us to go much further and legalise the plant.

Warren also wants to ensure that everyone has equal access to the drug so it is not just accessible to a select few. He said farmers and gardeners should be allowed to cultivate their own plants for their own use or to engage in commercial ventures. He is keen to ensure there will be no monopoly or excessive government control over who can cultivate it, as he said that wouls make the drug expensive.

“We need to take the next step and decriminalise if not legalise cannabis,” he said, noting that the world’s attitude toward the plant which is “a food and a medicine is changing”. He said it “should not be a crime to consume it just because some people think it should be”, without any evidence to support its criminalization. He spoke about the relief ganja gives to people who are using it for medical purposes, which is something those advocating for it to remain illegal or skeptical about it simply don’t understand.

Warren pointed out that lifting the prohibition would also facilitate research into the benefits, as historically the only research ever done was the failed attempts to prove it was harmful. Without a change in the law, it will be increasingly difficult to shift the research from the negative to the positive, he believes.

Warren has warned that it will be difficult for Cayman to play catch-up in the sector if it doesn’t take the steps necessary to lift the prohibition now, given the sweeping changes in Canada, the US and the likely decriminalisation and legalisation across the Caribbean . “Canada is poised to become a leader in the industry and Cayman needs to tear down the barriers to production,” he added.

The economics of the drug are important, and in her presentation to CARICOM Antoine spoke about prohibition denying the CARICOM region substantial economic benefits, both in terms of savings from the averted costs accrued by law enforcement, fighting prohibition induced crime, reduced black market, and from the potential positive benefits, sales, licensing requirements for production, taxes and other revenue.

“A cannabis industry can create innovative enterprise, providing employment and encouraging entrepreneurship,” she said. “The Economics Study that we commissioned illustrates that the highest financial benefits will come from a fully legalised model that is strictly regulated.

Read the presentation by Professor Antoine here Check back to CNS next month when the full report will become publicly available around the region.

Category: Local News