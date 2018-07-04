Jury acquits local immigration agent of theft

(CNS): The owner of a well-known local immigration business, Paulette Anglin-Lewis (54), was acquitted on Wednesday of two counts of theft, after a jury began deliberating on Tuesday morning. The four women and three men found her not guilty of stealing more than $55,000 from one of her clients after her attorney successfully argued that she may have been terrible at running a business but she was not dishonest. As Alex Davis presented a summary of Anglin-Lewis’ defence to the jury, he said that his client may have been “negligent or stupid” but she did not intend to steal her client’s cash.

The crown’s case had been that Anglin-Lewis took two payments of $27,750 from her client, James Rawcliffe, in 2013 and 2014 for his permanent residency fees for those years, just as she had in previous years, but failed to pay immigration.

While Anglin-Lewis had claimed it was an administrative error that led to the major blunder, prosecutor Toyin Salako had presented evidence that Anglin-Lewis had deliberately misled her client, lied about the circumstances that led to the failure to pay the fees and had ultimately used the money to keep her ailing business afloat.

But Anglin-Lewis, who opened the business in 2006, denied stealing the cash, which she paid back to her client sometime later with legal fees and interest on top. She did, however, admit a catalog of mistakes and errors in the management of cash that led to the failure to pay the fees. Then came a financial crisis, when she realised that a debt had accumulated with immigration that she was responsible for.

Davis described the customer service at the business as “terrible” and Anglin-Lewis as a “fundamentally flawed business woman”, adding that her business model was “an accident waiting to happen”. However, he said that the failure to pay Rawcliffe’s fees was an “honest mistake” that spiralled into an overwhelming situation when the business, Anglin-Lewis & Associates, got into financial trouble.

Clearly relieved at the jury’s verdict after the week-long trial, Anglin-Lewis, a former immigration officer, walked free from the court. Nevertheless, it was apparent from the submissions made by her attorney that although her immigration business is still operating, Anglin-Lewis remains in financial difficulties. The court heard she had prioritised her debt to Rawcliffe above her mortgage and now, like many people in the Cayman Islands, faces the prospect of losing her home.

