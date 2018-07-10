Immigration tracks down convicted drug dealer

(CNS): A man who was in the Cayman Islands illegally has been apprehended and is currently in immigration custody as a result of reports made to the department by members of the public about him. The man, who has not been named, is from Saint Vincent but had been deported from the UK following his conviction and imprisonment for drug trafficking offences. It appears that he had lied to immigration officials here and had been living in Grand Cayman on various work permits.

Deputy Chief Immigration Officer Garry Wong said that after the department received a number of complaints via social media regarding the man’s identity, they began investigating the situation and learned from the UK authorities that he had been released from jail after serving part of an 11-year prison sentence and deported.

As a result of the public’s complaints about the man, officers with the Department of Immigration’s (DOI) Enforcement Division and the recently established Joint Law Enforcement Task Force successfully tracked him down in Lower Valley, where he was arrested last Wednesday morning, 4 July, on suspicion of violating the Immigration Law by making false representations and being a prohibited immigrant.

“I would like to sincerely thank the members of the public who came forward and provided us with the information, which ultimately led to the success of this operation,” said Wong. “We appreciate your support in ensuring border security and public safety.”

Local government officials have not revealed where the man was working or who had held the permits relating to his employment or how long he had been here.

Immigration officers continue to encourage the community to be diligent in their awareness of illegal activity, and to always report breaches of the law.

Anyone with information about immigration-related offences is urged to contact the confidential information hotline at 1-800-Legalim (1-800-534-2546), or email legalim@gov.ky.

