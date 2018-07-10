Former UK health minister takes over FCO

(CNS): British Prime Minister Theresa May selected Jeremy Hunt to replace Boris Johnson as foreign secretary in Monday’s Cabinet reshuffle, which was triggered by the resignations of both Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis. Backbencher Dominic Raab has finally made it to the front bench as the new Brexit secretary, and Geoffrey Cox QC, who represented the Speaker McKeeva Bush when he was tried and acquitted of corruption offences here in the Cayman Islands, has secured his first cabinet post as attorney general.

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon remains in his post with responsibility for the overseas territories and David Lidington, the minister for the Cabinet Office who has been tasked with handling the constitutional talks with the Cayman Islands, has also kept his job.

The prime minister is looking increasingly vulnerable as the country’s leader, with Conservative party divisions over Britain’s exit from the European Union appearing insurmountable. Nevertheless, it’s not yet clear that a vote of no confidence would succeed, as the party is aware that a leadership challenge or even an election at this point in the Brexit talks would cause chaos.

To trigger a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister May, 15% (48) of Tory MPs must write to Graham Brady, the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, calling for a ballot. So far, he has stated that he has not received that many letters. But there are believed to be around 60 backbenchers in the Eurosceptic camp and others who want a “hard Brexit”, rather than the proposals set out at Chequers last week, leaving the PM’s future precarious.

