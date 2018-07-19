Home invader uses spray on victim

(CNS): A woman who woke up to find a burglar in her house in the middle of night was reportedly sprayed with an unknown substance by the home invader before he fled with her purse, police have said. The substance turned out to be benign, possibly hairspray, as the victim was not hurt during the incident at her home at Rum Point Drive in North Side. When she awoke, disturbing the burglar, he sprayed her face, grabbed her bag and made his escape through the rear door. He was described as having a brown complexion, short hair and was wearing dark shorts.

Category: Crime, Police