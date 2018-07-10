Hawaii first place to ban toxic sunscreen

(CNS): The governor of Hawaii, David Ige, signed legislation last week prohibiting the sale or distribution of suntan lotions that contain toxic chemicals in the state from 2021, becoming the first place to ban oxybenzone and octinoxate. Researchers say these toxins are linked to widespread coral reef damage and are harmful to marine life. A press release from Ige’s office said the goal was “to preserve marine ecosystems, including coral reefs”. A 2015 study found high concentrations of the damaging toxins in the sea around Hawaii as well as here in the Caribbean.

Ige said in a statement, “Studies have documented the negative impact of these chemicals on corals and other marine life. Our natural environment is fragile, and our own interaction with the earth can have lasting impacts. This new law is just one step toward protecting the health and resiliency of Hawaii’s coral reefs.”

There has been pushback, not surprisingly from the manufactures of sunscreen using these chemicals, but also from some health experts concerned that people may opt not to use any sunscreen, exposing them to dangerous UV rays. However, environmental advocates say the measure is necessary after the study concluded that oxybenzone, in particular, is responsible for killing coral reefs and causing DNA damage in the organisms during their larval stage.

In Hawaii, environmental organisations used the study as a platform to convince lawmakers that serious and immediate action was needed.

Here in the Cayman Islands, an increasing number of marine experts are raising concerns that this is another threat to our own fragile reefs that is not getting the attention it deserves, given the damage that it causes. While the local government can do very little to combat rising sea levels or coral bleaching and other diseases believed to be caused by climate change, conservationists say it can do something about controlling coastal development, over-fishing and sunscreen use.

