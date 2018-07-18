Dog shot dead in West Bay

(CNS): Police are appealing to the public to help them find the person who shot and killed a dog in West Bay sometime before Tuesday afternoon. The brown, long-haired dog was found yesterday afternoon by its owner near a tree in the yard of a garage on Powell Smith Road with a fatal gunshot wound. Officers investigating the incident are calling on anyone who may have heard a gunshot in the area or may have any other information to contact them soon as possible.

The killing of the animal comes just as local activists have been calling on government and the authorities to do more to protect animals following a machete attack on two dogs in Savannah, which was dismissed by the Department of Agriculture as self-defence.

People with information are asked to call West Bay CID at 949-3999 or submit it directly to police via the RCIPS website or anonymously to the Crime Stoppers call centre in Miami free-of-charge at 800-8477 or online here.

