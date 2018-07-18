Dog shot dead in West Bay
(CNS): Police are appealing to the public to help them find the person who shot and killed a dog in West Bay sometime before Tuesday afternoon. The brown, long-haired dog was found yesterday afternoon by its owner near a tree in the yard of a garage on Powell Smith Road with a fatal gunshot wound. Officers investigating the incident are calling on anyone who may have heard a gunshot in the area or may have any other information to contact them soon as possible.
The killing of the animal comes just as local activists have been calling on government and the authorities to do more to protect animals following a machete attack on two dogs in Savannah, which was dismissed by the Department of Agriculture as self-defence.
People with information are asked to call West Bay CID at 949-3999 or submit it directly to police via the RCIPS website or anonymously to the Crime Stoppers call centre in Miami free-of-charge at 800-8477 or online here.
That gun amnesty has done wonders…………
We should have asked Alden for a money back guarantee on the 60% reduction in gun crime promise. What has he done to earn his salary for the past year and a half! Stealing a living I tell you!!
4
3
What the hell. Come on guys. These poor animals are defenseless. Most times if a dog is dangerous or unfriendly it is due to how they are taught. Shooting a dog. Really !! We have to do better here. It is completely unacceptable that we continue to allow this to happen
16
1
I agree with our comments and if the law and the department of Agriculture would do their part perhaps we can start to see some change
8
0
Rufus didnt hurt anybody
8
2
Sick Bastard , is your wife and children next ? First signs of a pyscho is killing or torturing animals !
26
2
“The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” ― Mahatma Gandhi
34
0
Are you vegan?
1
6
This Caymankind stuff is getting out of hand!
6
6
I am so sorry this has happened – there are some very evil people out there. Unless this dog “escaped” I assume this dog was allowed to roam free? This is a problem that Cayman has with dogs running free, some causing no problems at all, some really scaring people. We actually have leash laws over here but, as usual, no enforcement of the same. Please, please, please, if you want a dog, then have the decency to look after it. Don’t chain it up in the heat with no shade or water, secure it in your yard and if you have to secure it because of ill equipped fencing, give it a decent length of tether (and not a heavy old chain), shade and access to clean water. What with this poor animal being shot, the other two being sliced with a machete – you can tell a country by the way it looks after its elderly and its animals: Cayman you need to do better!. More education about how to be a responsible owner. If you can’t afford or can’t be bothered with an animal then don’t get one. I have four dogs, all of which are looked after (hell, they get better treatment and food than my husband and I do). The laws in place need to be upheld not just to protect it’s people but the rights of those animals too. Very, very sad.
25
0
we don’t have leash laws, Animal Law 2013 revision only stipulates your dog must be under control.
1
4
Apologies: poorly worded “we have laws stipulating your dog must be under control which are not enforced” would have been far more appropriate here (i.e keep it on a leash and don’t allow it to roam free)
7
0
You mean that no one heard a gun shot and looked to see what and who he/she was shooting at . Or is everyone is scared to say anything because he has a gun ?
12
0
What people can do to protect dogs and cats is simply donate for proper animal shelters. We don’t have good facilities and financial support for these animals. Hence, they are left at homes and dangerous situations.
I guess how we treat our animals reflects on how we treat our own people. Something has to be done :/
13
1
No, the real shame is the need for the shelters in the first place!!
SPAY AND NEUTER YOUR PETS!!!!!
12
0
I think it’s gotten to the point that we should start to SPAY AND NEUTER the owners as well as the pets!!!
11
1