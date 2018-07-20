DoE working on clearer rules for handling rays
(CNS): The Department of Environment is currently conducting research with stingray experts that can help them draw up clear and definitive guidelines on how the marine creatures can be safely handled. Following another flurry of posts on social media about the treatment of rays at Stingray City, animal activists have been questioning how watersports operators are getting away with what many see as inappropriate and even abusive handling of the animals at the Sandbar.
Numerous pictures posted and re-posted online over the last few days show both recent and old images, raising concerns in the community that some guides are lifting stingrays out of the water for photo opportunities and to entertain visitors in ways that may be causing the creatures serious distress. There is no indication when these particular images were taken, but they are just some of the photos that have stirred up debate, once again, on a number of local animal groups’ Facebook pages.
Given the challenge posed for enforcement officers over this type of behaviour, a DoE spokesperson told CNS that the department is engaging in discussions with scientists that have expertise in elasmobranchs, the class of species that the stingrays belong to in order to determine the potential harm to the animals from various types of interactions and what might be safe and acceptable. The goal is to create clear guidelines and science-based information for watersports operators.
The DoE pointed out that some of the pictures posted recently are definitely cause for concern as they depict actions the department believes are unacceptable. The marine conservation regulations already prevent people in the wildlife interaction zone (WIZ) at Stingray City from removing rays or other marine life from the water.
“We publish this fact on our Marine Parks Brochure under the descriptions of the rules that apply to a WIZ and have included the line: No removing any wildlife from the water,” the spokesperson said. “The problem is that there are currently no consistently published guidelines on interactions with rays to the point that defines what is ‘removing a ray from the water’. It is therefore proving difficult to prosecute unacceptable interaction.”
The DoE hopes that the research now underway will determine the potential harm to rays taken out of the water for a few moments or what might be safe and acceptable when it comes to handling stingrays.
“Once this is established, there will be clear guidelines issued to the public and, most importantly, all watersports operators for acceptable and forbidden methods of handling stingrays. This should produce directives which, if breached, would result in successful prosecutions under the law,” the spokesperson added.
Category: Business, Marine Environment, Science & Nature, Tourism
… and not a peep out of the Department of Tourism, either. Not a word, nothing, nada.
What you don’t see here are the times when the stingrays strike back. Apparently hospital treatment for stingray hits is not exactly uncommon but staff there have been told not to talk about it. I know of one Honduran guide who took a barb right through his side.
No worries.
Soon someone will be killed by a Stingray sting provided by a frightened Ray.
That will scare off the tourists in this terrible industry.
What happened to no commercial vessels on Sundays at the sandbar? What happened to limits on the number of tourists on any given day? There are other very popular attractions in the world that limit visitors, why not us?
Station a DoE officer at the sandbar during peak hours and ban any boats that are caught abusing the rays. The place is seriously over crowded so banning the douchebags will benefit everyone!
so we have all the evidence we need with videos and photos…now what action will be taken against the handlers???
this cayman…so the answer is nothing…..zzzzzzzzzzzzzz
Starfish at the point, significantly lower numbers, people taking them out of the water for photos, more educational signs needed.
How clear is this – don’t handle them! That was what DoE tried to do a few years ago and the boat operators just ignored it.
Just prohibit anyone deliberately touching them. If they want to manhandle marine life take them outside the reef amongst the sharks.
About time that DOE started acting on the issue of handling of the stingrays . I have been telling DOE that needed to be addressed from the 1980s , but I am happy to see that it is urgent today .
From the photos of the above article , I would say that some people should be band from the sand bar , because they are treating the stingrays just like they treat and care for their dog . NO RESPECT .
what about turtles being handled several times a day? I wish turtles would grow spikes or some poisonous fluids like frogs.
You do realize that sea turtles breath air right?,not quite the same.
