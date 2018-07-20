DoE working on clearer rules for handling rays

(CNS): The Department of Environment is currently conducting research with stingray experts that can help them draw up clear and definitive guidelines on how the marine creatures can be safely handled. Following another flurry of posts on social media about the treatment of rays at Stingray City, animal activists have been questioning how watersports operators are getting away with what many see as inappropriate and even abusive handling of the animals at the Sandbar.

Numerous pictures posted and re-posted online over the last few days show both recent and old images, raising concerns in the community that some guides are lifting stingrays out of the water for photo opportunities and to entertain visitors in ways that may be causing the creatures serious distress. There is no indication when these particular images were taken, but they are just some of the photos that have stirred up debate, once again, on a number of local animal groups’ Facebook pages.

Given the challenge posed for enforcement officers over this type of behaviour, a DoE spokesperson told CNS that the department is engaging in discussions with scientists that have expertise in elasmobranchs, the class of species that the stingrays belong to in order to determine the potential harm to the animals from various types of interactions and what might be safe and acceptable. The goal is to create clear guidelines and science-based information for watersports operators.

The DoE pointed out that some of the pictures posted recently are definitely cause for concern as they depict actions the department believes are unacceptable. The marine conservation regulations already prevent people in the wildlife interaction zone (WIZ) at Stingray City from removing rays or other marine life from the water.

“We publish this fact on our Marine Parks Brochure under the descriptions of the rules that apply to a WIZ and have included the line: No removing any wildlife from the water,” the spokesperson said. “The problem is that there are currently no consistently published guidelines on interactions with rays to the point that defines what is ‘removing a ray from the water’. It is therefore proving difficult to prosecute unacceptable interaction.”

The DoE hopes that the research now underway will determine the potential harm to rays taken out of the water for a few moments or what might be safe and acceptable when it comes to handling stingrays.

“Once this is established, there will be clear guidelines issued to the public and, most importantly, all watersports operators for acceptable and forbidden methods of handling stingrays. This should produce directives which, if breached, would result in successful prosecutions under the law,” the spokesperson added.

