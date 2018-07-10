$220k cash seized in West Bay drug bust

| 10/07/2018 | 6 Comments
Cayman News Service

Customs canine and his handler, Customs Officer Tate McFarlane

(CNS): Police and customs officers arrested three people and seized an undisclosed quantity of ganja and cocaine as well as CI$220,000 in cash following a raid which took place over two days at a West Bay house. The joint operation began at around 3:40pm on Thursday, 28 June, at an undisclosed address off Watercourse Road, when the property was searched and a large quantity of packages containing ganja, portions of cocaine, drug utensils and weighing scales and some cash was found.

Two West Bay men, aged 28 and 35, were arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of ganja, possession of ganja with intent to supply, possession of cocaine, and possession of cocaine with intent to supply. They have since been bailed.

The officers returned the next day with customs canines, and the dogs directed the officers to two more locations, where the officers found more ganja and much more money hidden in a cardboard box, bringing the total amount of cash seized at the location to over CI $220,000.

A 59-year-old woman from West Bay was arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property, being concerned in the possession of ganja with intent to supply and possession of cocaine with intent to supply. She was also bailed yesterday, 10 July. No charges have yet been brought.

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said he was pleased with the operation as officers had “uncovered and disrupted an organised criminal enterprise which has managed to accumulate a significant amount of money”.

Explaining that the money has been seized under the Proceeds of Crime Law, he added, “We will continue to take action to target and disrupt these criminal enterprises and deprive them of the proceeds of their criminal activity.”

Collector of Customs Charles Clifford said the joint operation “demonstrated the commitment to work together to disrupt criminal activity and arrest offenders”. He added, “This collaborative approach to fighting crime must increasingly include members of our community as they play a vital role in sharing critical information with us.”

Comments (6)

  1. Anonymous says:
    10/07/2018 at 3:34 pm

    Taters gon tate




  2. Anonymous says:
    10/07/2018 at 2:49 pm

    Strange that for security purposes you can’t use your phone in the arrival Customs Halls, yet here we expose the name and picture of a specialized and critical officer in this fight – so everyone can clap. Did we forget to post his home address so that we can deliver balloons?!? In most countries in the region, drug task force teams wear masks to avoid being ID’ed. It’s serious business. It makes you wonder if the RCIPS and HM Customs even know the stakes of the game they are playing.




  3. Anonymous says:
    10/07/2018 at 2:40 pm

    Prohibition only makes the bad guys rich…




  4. Anonymous says:
    10/07/2018 at 2:16 pm

    This is bust is fishfood in the grand scheme of things, but also points out how much money government is missing out on by not legalizing and taxing recreational cannabis use.




  5. Anonymous says:
    10/07/2018 at 2:13 pm

    Audit please.




  6. Say it like it is says:
    10/07/2018 at 2:08 pm

    Watercourse Rd seems to be a popular address when it comes to crime.




