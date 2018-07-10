$220k cash seized in West Bay drug bust

(CNS): Police and customs officers arrested three people and seized an undisclosed quantity of ganja and cocaine as well as CI$220,000 in cash following a raid which took place over two days at a West Bay house. The joint operation began at around 3:40pm on Thursday, 28 June, at an undisclosed address off Watercourse Road, when the property was searched and a large quantity of packages containing ganja, portions of cocaine, drug utensils and weighing scales and some cash was found.

Two West Bay men, aged 28 and 35, were arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of ganja, possession of ganja with intent to supply, possession of cocaine, and possession of cocaine with intent to supply. They have since been bailed.

The officers returned the next day with customs canines, and the dogs directed the officers to two more locations, where the officers found more ganja and much more money hidden in a cardboard box, bringing the total amount of cash seized at the location to over CI $220,000.

A 59-year-old woman from West Bay was arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property, being concerned in the possession of ganja with intent to supply and possession of cocaine with intent to supply. She was also bailed yesterday, 10 July. No charges have yet been brought.

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said he was pleased with the operation as officers had “uncovered and disrupted an organised criminal enterprise which has managed to accumulate a significant amount of money”.

Explaining that the money has been seized under the Proceeds of Crime Law, he added, “We will continue to take action to target and disrupt these criminal enterprises and deprive them of the proceeds of their criminal activity.”

Collector of Customs Charles Clifford said the joint operation “demonstrated the commitment to work together to disrupt criminal activity and arrest offenders”. He added, “This collaborative approach to fighting crime must increasingly include members of our community as they play a vital role in sharing critical information with us.”

