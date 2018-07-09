(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government is embarking on an island-wide spending spree to preserve beachfront property for public use in all of the districts on Grand Cayman as well as the Sister Islands. The minister for lands, Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, revealed plans by her ministry to spend $10 million from the Environmental Protection Fund this year in an unprecedented effort to address long-standing complaints that the development of beachfront land is depriving ordinary local people and visitors from accessing and enjoying Cayman’s beautiful beaches and waterfront areas.

The project was revealed in Finance Committee last week, when the minister asked for the $10 million appropriation to her ministry from the EPF, pointing out that the goal was not just about preserving undeveloped beach from for its conservation value but also to enable people to enjoy it. She described this as a one-time effort to address the balance between development and environment.

The minister said that while no one had been forced to sell their beachfront land, the upshot was that there was dwindling access. She said she was confident of public support for the project and that she did not believe any “true red-blooded Caymanian doesn’t enjoy the beach”.

O’Connor-Connolly explained that the aim was to identify and purchase what would become crown-owned beachfront land in every constituency and to give something back to the people, instead of the government being criticized for allowing development on the backs of Caymanians.

The minister did, however, encounter some pushback from the opposition benches for not revealing the property they intend to buy, which has already been identified by her ministry, and for not asking for suggestions from opposition MLAs until the last-minute.

O’Connor-Connolly said that this was not a covert exercise but during the early stages she wanted to keep the proposed land parcels under wraps because of the risk of the prices becoming inflated once they were in the public domain. The minister emphasised the point that most ordinary Caymanians are not in a position to purchase beach property anymore and the $10 million was an effort to buy land for generations to come and ensure a piece of waterfront property in all constituencies.

Backing up his lands minister, Premier Alden McLaughlin pointed out how in the past, even when beachfront land was in private hands, no one ever seemed to object to people crossing it to get to the ocean for fishing or having a picnic. “But those days are already behind us,” he lamented.

McLaughlin expressed his support and explained why it was an important move for his government to make. “If we don’t, as members in this House, take the necessary steps to obtain and to preserve land that gives access to sea which Caymanians identify with, we will be correctly judged in dereliction of our duty to our people and subsequent generations particularly.”

He said that regardless of the size of the population, ordinary people should always have adequate access to the beach, and he warned that the social consequences would be grave if the lawmakers did not act.

He said he knew there would be detractors who say should that government should not use public money for these purposes but he said he did not think there was a better purpose.

“I view this as a national imperative,” he said, adding that if more sites were identified after the $10 million was spent, the finance minister may be persuaded in the next budget cycle to find more cash.

See details on CIGTV below beginning at 1:02:50

