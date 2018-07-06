Authorities seize over $½M of ganja in two weeks

(CNS): Local law enforcement authorities have seized nearly 700lbs of ganja, worth more than half a million dollars on the street, and arrested seven people over the last two weeks in joint operations at sea. The Joint Task Force of police and customs officers is having a marked impact on drug smuggling, which is increasingly accompanied with the importation of illegal guns and people trafficking. Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said the recent interdictions showed what can happen with inter-departmental cooperation.

“We are committed to working with our partner agencies to target and prosecute those who continue to import and deal in illicit drugs, which results in all forms of criminality throughout the island,” he added.

Collector of Customs Charles Clifford said the closer cooperation between police and customs was yielding consistent results. “These latest operations are examples of how, working together, we are disrupting criminal enterprises in drug dealing, gambling and other illegal activities around the islands with increasing frequency,” he added.

The recent haul came from two major operations. The first was on 19 June, when a vessel carrying drugs near Smith Barcadere in South Sound was intercepted; five local men were arrested and 467lbs of ganja recovered. One of the men has now been charged with possession of ganja with intent to supply. He remains in custody on remand.

Then on Saturday, 23 June, a boat carrying drugs was stopped off the coast of East End; two Bodden Town men were arrested and 222lbs of ganja recovered. Both men were charged with being concerned in the importation of ganja and related offenses. They have been remanded in custody.

