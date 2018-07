(CNS Local Life): Work is expected to completed by the end of August on the 1,500-foot-long South Sound boardwalk, which will include a bike lane, three major beach access points and parking. The boardwalk will extend from the public boat ramp to just east of the shoe tree, a popular feature which has been incorporated into the boardwalk’s design, a government press release stated.

Category: Local News