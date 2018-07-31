Amnesty begins for illegal workers and over-stayers

(CNS): The Department of Immigration (DoI) has announced the start of a month-long amnesty that will enable anyone living and working illegally in the Cayman Islands to depart and for local employers holding permits for people that they can no longer employ to cancel them without risk of prosecution. Officials said that while the enforcement division of immigration continues to crack down, this amnesty will begin 8:30 Wednesday morning, 1 August, and will remain in effect until 3:00pm on 31 August.

Foreign nationals who are here illegally without a valid work permit or any other lawful permission to remain can leave during the amnesty period and workers who are not working for the employer named on their permit will also be allowed the opportunity to depart voluntarily, officials said.

Acting Chief Immigration Officer Bruce Smith said that during this period, people residing in the Cayman Islands who are unsure of their immigration status will have the opportunity to attend the immigration department, where checks will be carried out to determine their legality. It includes workers who have reached the end of their term limit but who have not left the islands, and also those visiting Cayman who have not sought a visitor’s extension to remain beyond the time authorised.

“I strongly urge those persons who are not compliant with the Immigration Law to quickly utilise the time they have before being identified and subsequently arrested,” Smith said. “Those who forego the opportunity and do not depart voluntarily can expect the full weight of the law to be applied as a consequence.”

After 3:00pm on 31 August, the DoI will actively pursue those persons who have not taken advantage of the amnesty and continue to commit immigration offences.

“I hope and do encourage all concerned persons to make every effort and take advantage of this amnesty. It is important to note that an amnesty is not a pardon from a conviction,” Deputy CIO Gary Wong stated. “During the amnesty period there will be no prosecutions for overstaying offences, if a person takes advantage of the opportunity and leaves the Cayman Islands. This amnesty is a component in a wider effort of the Cayman Islands Government to aid in crime reduction as well as criminal activity.”

The public is reminded that although the amnesty is in place, the DoI Enforcement Division will continue with targeted operations and proactive patrols with partner agencies throughout the Islands. DoI officials explained that anyone here illegally who wants to take advantage of a ‘no prosecution departure’ can simply make an airline reservation and leave during the amnesty period.

Employers and employees who want to cancel work permits can submit written notice to that effect to Immigration Headquarters, at 94A Elgin Avenue, George Town. Employees whose work permits have been cancelled either by their former bosses or by themselves will be required to report to the DoI headquarters with a passport or other valid identification for assistance, or report to Owen Roberts International Airport with a valid ticket for departure.

The maximum penalty for overstaying is a fine of CI$20,000 and to imprisonment of up to five years, while the penalties for work permit offences range from fines between CI$5,000 and imprisonment for one year for a first offence, to CI$10,000 and imprisonment for two years for a second or subsequent offence. Administrative penalties for work permit breaches can vary by occupation and may be as high as CI$187,500.00 for a single breach in some instances.

Anyone with information about immigration-related offences is urged to contact the confidential information hotline at 1-800-Legalim (1-800-534-2546), or email legalim@gov.ky.

