Minister ignores marine parks issues on World Oceans Day

(CNS): The minister responsible for the environment made no mention of the pressing need to expand the Cayman Islands Marine Parks and improve legal protection for the waters around us, as he delivered a message for World Oceans Day, which is celebrated today, Friday. Dwayne Seymour was handed the environment as an add-on to his portfolio when he joined the Unity government as health minister, but so far his public comments about the environment have been largely about reducing the protections in the National Conservation Law. During the budget debate last November Seymour implied that he would not be pressing for the enhanced marine protections

Despite stating in this message that “we want to do all we can to protect and conserve” the oceans, Seymour said nothing about the marine park enhancement proposals, which have been prepared and reviewed and consulted on repeatedly and are now waiting on Cabinet to advance them.

“The Cayman Islands takes pride in the effort and strides made to facilitate the rehabilitation and sustainability of our natural environment and natural resources, much of which focuses on the sea and its life forms,” the minister said, even though the Department of the Environment has been calling on government to take the necessary action to advance its marine conservation legislation for more than six years.

Given the numerous advancing threats, such as excessive coastal development, over-fishing and challenges created by climate change, the DoE has been advocating for a more comprehensive protection regime, because the original marine park provisions are no longer sufficient to mitigate the risks to the reefs around our shores.

While the minister commended the DoE’s work protecting our oceans, coral reefs and other marine life, he gave no indication that he was willing to help them in that work by bringing the necessary legislation.

Seymour pointed to the National Conservation Law and the National Conservation Council and its role to secure biological diversity and the sustainable use of natural resources in Cayman. But the minister has not yet appointed a new chair to the NCC or addressed the conflict that the legislatures created in the law over spearfishing.

Seymour applauded the non-governmental organisations, businesses and individuals now actively working to protect the marine environment and urged more people to “take action for a better future”, without stating any plans he has that could make a real difference.

“We want to specifically encourage young people to take an interest in saving our oceans and helping the environment, as we believe they are the key to success. As the leaders of tomorrow, they have the most to lose, which is why we want them to be inspired to take action and fight for the rights of our oceans,” he said, even though in his position it is his role to persuade his Cabinet colleagues to support more protections, not less.

He urged people to stop or minimise the use of plastic straws, plastic bags and plastic bottles, which are major ocean polluters, even though there has been no indication from the ministry that government is considering any type of bans or efforts to reduce single-use plastic.

Seymour did accept that the threats of over-fishing, coastal over-development, and mangrove removal as problems that contribute to the destruction of the ecosystem. He said that maintaining vibrant oceans and the healthy life within them can only be “achieved through the effort of our government, NGOs, and, most importantly, the citizens of our island”, without stating what the government plans to do.

