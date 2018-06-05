Woman gang raped by masked men
(CNS): The criminal investigation department of the RCIPS has begun an inquiry into a report of a woman being gang raped in Savannah by a group of four masked men over one week ago, though the case was not reported to police until Friday. In a very short release which gave few details about what appears to be a very serious incident, police said it had been reported that the attack happened after the victim pulled off the road near to the junction of Astral Way and Homestead Crescent as she was driving towards Bodden Town at around 4:30am on 28 May.
It is not clear why the woman stopped, but she apparently got out of her car, and as she did so she was grabbed from behind by a man wearing a mask and dark clothing who was with three other masked men.
She was then pulled back into her own car and driven to a nearby location and raped. The culprits then left the location, police said. No other details have been revealed to the public.
CID officers said they are interested in speaking to anyone who may have any information about this incident, or who saw anything suspicious in the Savannah area at around 4:30 on Monday morning, 28 May. People are asked to contact Bodden Town CID directly at 649-2220.
Maybe a person in apparent distress flagged her down, a woman perhaps, and the kind driver fell into the carefully laid trap. If four men conspired to do this, there can be no limits to their depravity. They have to be found.
Please hurry go.
this is so crazy. 4 masked men driving around town looking for someone to rape at 4:30am. And then this lady pulls over by herself at that hour of the morning! I really hope there is more to this story…
She stopped and got out of her car and the masked men were waiting there? So odd?
Sounds fishy
It would be helpful to know why she stopped. Was she flag down by another person?
yet tasers and other defensive products are still illegal here. #caymanlogic
Hopefully there is some DNA that will assist in arresting these animals. One of the most disgusting things that a human can do to another.
Four masked men just waiting for someone to pull off the road at 4:30am makes no sense to me.
Check the CCTV cameras? Oh wait, I forgot they are now just a sunk cost to the public.
Why did she wait over a week?
Rape is a horrible thing to happen to a woman but this seems fishy. She just happened to pull over where 4 men just happened to be waiting? At 4:30am? Sorry.. seems fishy.
You can have this shit hole as I and my family are leaving. Just after two weekends of half naked men and women walking west bay road and then this incident. Christian conservative nation eh?
lmfao, I hope you aren’t going back to the US
Let me know if you need a ride to the airport.
Bon voyage!
@4:06 happy that you and your family are leaving. Too bad you will be right back here in the very near future, as our shit hole is paradise to wherever ur from I’m sure.
