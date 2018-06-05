Woman gang raped by masked men

(CNS): The criminal investigation department of the RCIPS has begun an inquiry into a report of a woman being gang raped in Savannah by a group of four masked men over one week ago, though the case was not reported to police until Friday. In a very short release which gave few details about what appears to be a very serious incident, police said it had been reported that the attack happened after the victim pulled off the road near to the junction of Astral Way and Homestead Crescent as she was driving towards Bodden Town at around 4:30am on 28 May.

It is not clear why the woman stopped, but she apparently got out of her car, and as she did so she was grabbed from behind by a man wearing a mask and dark clothing who was with three other masked men.

She was then pulled back into her own car and driven to a nearby location and raped. The culprits then left the location, police said. No other details have been revealed to the public.

CID officers said they are interested in speaking to anyone who may have any information about this incident, or who saw anything suspicious in the Savannah area at around 4:30 on Monday morning, 28 May. People are asked to contact Bodden Town CID directly at 649-2220.

