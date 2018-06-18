Witnesses wanted to East End bar fight
(CNS): Police are looking for witnesses to a fight involving at least two men, one of whom was injured, on Friday night at around 10pm outside the Pirates Cove Bar in East End. Police said that one man had already been transported to Health City Cayman Islands by private car before they arrived at the scene. The same man was said to have been taken to George Town Hospital from that facility, which does not have an emergency room, for treatment for a wound not considered to be life-threatening.
Police are urging anyone who may have seen the altercation between the men to call Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2240, or Crime Stoppers in Miami free-of-charge at 800-8477 (TIPS) or here.
This is false news that is being spread. The incident did not happen at the that local bar, it was in the area of east end. The person that was hurt came to the bar looking help and got assistance.
So get the facts straight and leave that local bar out of it. This local establishment is a nice place to come, relax and enjoy yourself. We do not condoned fights or any other type of incidents at this place of business. We notify the police if any or such violence do occur.
So please stop making up false facts and find out the real truth. It’s poor information like that this, that gives this establishment a bad name.
9
1
Will EE now be under scrutiny?
Long time haphazzard accepted…
. . . in fear of Billy and Arden.
6
5