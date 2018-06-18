Witnesses wanted to East End bar fight

(CNS): Police are looking for witnesses to a fight involving at least two men, one of whom was injured, on Friday night at around 10pm outside the Pirates Cove Bar in East End. Police said that one man had already been transported to Health City Cayman Islands by private car before they arrived at the scene. The same man was said to have been taken to George Town Hospital from that facility, which does not have an emergency room, for treatment for a wound not considered to be life-threatening.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen the altercation between the men to call Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2240, or Crime Stoppers in Miami free-of-charge at 800-8477 (TIPS) or here.

