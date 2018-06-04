West Bay MLA to undergo heart surgery

(CNS): Bernie Bush, the Unity government back-bench representative for West Bay North, is currently in the Health City Cayman Islands hospital in East End awaiting a heart bypass operation on Wednesday. After feeling under the weather, Bush paid a visit to the doctors, where a minor blockage was picked up during medical tests. Bush has enjoyed some visitors ahead of his surgery, including from his colleague on the opposition bench, Chris Saunders. His friends, family and constituents have also been sending their best wishes for the speedy recovery of their MLA on social media.

Category: Health, Local News