West Bay MLA to undergo heart surgery
(CNS): Bernie Bush, the Unity government back-bench representative for West Bay North, is currently in the Health City Cayman Islands hospital in East End awaiting a heart bypass operation on Wednesday. After feeling under the weather, Bush paid a visit to the doctors, where a minor blockage was picked up during medical tests. Bush has enjoyed some visitors ahead of his surgery, including from his colleague on the opposition bench, Chris Saunders. His friends, family and constituents have also been sending their best wishes for the speedy recovery of their MLA on social media.
Category: Health, Local News
Here’s wishing you all success and a speedy recovery Bernie.
0
0
Anonymous 6 :38 pm , you are completely right , and I hope that not only Bernie see the importance of having good medical Hospitals on the Island, and keep working to improving them .
I wish Bernie a successful and a speedy recovery.
4
0
Bernie, all the best in your upcoming surgery and get well soon. You are one of the early supporters of bringing Health City to Cayman, unlike some of your colleagues in the House, including Hon. Premier McLaughlin!!
Health City is a blessing to Cayman!
5
2
Here’s wishing you all success in your surgical procedure and post op recovery Bernie. Glad it was caught early!
5
1
So THAT’S what Bernie Bush looks like!
1
2
Nice to have free 100% health insurance, isn’t it!? Nothing against Bernie, but how many Caymanians are living with sickness and can’t afford the hospital and medical bills?
2
1
This shows the value of having specialized surgeons and facilities in Cayman (for all the Health City detractors).
Im sure Bernie and his family are happy not be alone in Miami awaiting this surgery. And it will be welcome by Bernie to have these specialists here for post-operative care.
33
2