West Bay MLA to undergo heart surgery

04/06/2018
Cayman News Service

Bernie Bush at Health City Cayman Islands with Chris Saunders (left), HCCI Marketing Director Shomari Scott and a doctor at HCCI

(CNS): Bernie Bush, the Unity government back-bench representative for West Bay North, is currently in the Health City Cayman Islands hospital in East End awaiting a heart bypass operation on Wednesday. After feeling under the weather, Bush paid a visit to the doctors, where a minor blockage was picked up during medical tests. Bush has enjoyed some visitors ahead of his surgery, including from his colleague on the opposition bench, Chris Saunders. His friends, family and constituents have also been sending their best wishes for the speedy recovery of their MLA on social media.

 

Health, Local News

Comments

  The Dads says:
    05/06/2018 at 9:44 am

    Here’s wishing you all success and a speedy recovery Bernie.




  West Bay Premier says:
    05/06/2018 at 8:57 am

    Anonymous 6 :38 pm , you are completely right , and I hope that not only Bernie see the importance of having good medical Hospitals on the Island, and keep working to improving them .

    I wish Bernie a successful and a speedy recovery.




  Anonymous says:
    05/06/2018 at 8:09 am

    Bernie, all the best in your upcoming surgery and get well soon. You are one of the early supporters of bringing Health City to Cayman, unlike some of your colleagues in the House, including Hon. Premier McLaughlin!!

    Health City is a blessing to Cayman!




  Shhhhhhhhhh. says:
    05/06/2018 at 8:04 am

    Here’s wishing you all success in your surgical procedure and post op recovery Bernie. Glad it was caught early!




  Anonymous says:
    04/06/2018 at 8:43 pm

    So THAT’S what Bernie Bush looks like!




  Anonymous says:
    04/06/2018 at 8:13 pm

    Nice to have free 100% health insurance, isn’t it!? Nothing against Bernie, but how many Caymanians are living with sickness and can’t afford the hospital and medical bills?




  Anonymous says:
    04/06/2018 at 6:38 pm

    This shows the value of having specialized surgeons and facilities in Cayman (for all the Health City detractors).

    Im sure Bernie and his family are happy not be alone in Miami awaiting this surgery. And it will be welcome by Bernie to have these specialists here for post-operative care.




