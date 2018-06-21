Weathermen ‘tied-up’ over climate change

(CNS): Television weathermen around the world united on Thursday, the summer solstice, to raise awareness about climate change by wearing matching ties. Dozens of TV weather gurus are wearing the specially designed blue to red striped tie for their on-air segments as part of the campaign Meteorologists United on Climate Change. The graphic was created by climate scientist Ed Hawkins, a professor at the University of Reading and a principal researcher at the UK’s National Centre for Atmospheric Science.

The ties depict “warming stripes”, where each stripe represents one year of global temperature from 1850 to 2017, based on the calculations from the UK Met Office Hadley Centre. There will also be pendents and mugs on show, as the weather personalities use their platforms to demonstrate that climate change is very real.

The campaign was spearheaded by Jeff Berardelli, a weather forecaster at CBS12 in Florida, who told Weather Underground that TV meteorologists have shied away from climate change communication for fear of turning away unreceptive viewers or because they don’t have a firm enough grasp on the issues.

“But the time has come for meteorologists to step up to the plate. This is our day job, and our reach as a group is vast. If we do not take the helm, who will do it?” he asked.

