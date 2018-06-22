WB man charged with trying to kidnap children

(CNS): A 37-year-old man from West Bay has been charged with attempted abduction and criminal trespass following an incident near Piper Way off the West Bay Road last month. The unidentified man appeared in court on Friday and was remanded in custody. The suspect is accused of interacting inappropriately with two children who were in the area on the morning of 13 May. He was arrested the following day, police said. No other details have yet been revealed about the case.

Category: Crime, Police