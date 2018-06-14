Watler jailed for 4½ years for killing boyfriend

(CNS): Brianna Watler (26) was sentenced Thursday to four and a half years in prison, following her conviction for the manslaughter of her boyfriend, Azzan Sherieff (23), in September last year in the wake of a violent altercation between the couple. Given the circumstances of the case, Justice Carlisle Greaves found that there was a “substantial degree of provocation” before Watler stabbed Sherieff once, which turned out to be a fatal wound. The judge concluded that a seven-year term was appropriate, but given Watler’s early guilty plea, he cut the sentence by one-third.

The court heard how on Sunday, 17 September 2017, the couple returned to their Frank Sound home from Rum Point, where they had both been drinking. Watler told police in the immediate wake of her boyfriend’s death that he had become extremely angry and violent. As the couple fought, she sustained a number of injuries before she had eventually managed to lock herself in the bathroom, but he had broken down the door and continued in his attack.

In an effort to try to calm him down, she had persuaded him that she would make them food and went to the kitchen to prepare chicken. With her heart racing and still anxious about his violent outburst, when he came behind her again taunting and arguing she had spontaneously spun round and stabbed at Watler in what the judge said could not be considered an unreasonable reaction given the circumstances.

Watler told the police that Sherieff fell to the floor and hit his head but she no idea that she had inflicted a fatal wound. She was the person who called 911, telling the operator that her boy friend was not breathing as she tried to administer CPR. But when the paramedics arrived, Sherieff was already dead, having bled out from the single wound to his chest.

Given that all of the evidence supported Watler’s account, including the ransacked apartment, the chicken in the sink, the broken bathroom door and the injuries that Watler herself sustained, the judge said he believed that there had been no malicious intent on Watler’s part in what could almost be described as an accident.

“She had just been through a testing time,” he said. “It appears from the evidence of a large struggle in which a man of greater size than her had appeared to get the better of her” before the stabbing. “It is reasonable that she expected further violence,” he added.

The judge said it was not unreasonable that at the time her partner approached her while she was at the sink that she anticipated further violence and she had a “spontaneous reaction”. He said the evidence pointed to her reaction being instant.

“There was no time for thinking, no time for planning… In my view, there was no maliciousness as the evidence does not support that,” Justice Greaves said in his ruling. “In short, this was, in my opinion, a very unfortunate occurrence,” he said, noting the single wound that landed in the wrong place.

The judge said it was clear from the victim impact and social inquiry reports that the couple had a tumultuous relationship in which there was tit for tat fighting, as Watler had described her partner as jealous. “They were no saints,” the judge said.

But Watler had expressed deep remorse about the death of the man she loved and stated that she felt she did not deserve to live after what she had done.

As the judge handed down the four and a half-year sentence, he ordered that Watler’s time in custody since the incident be counted and that she should undergo anger management and alcohol abuse programmes during her time in jail.

