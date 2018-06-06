US beauty pageant dumps swimsuits

(CNS): Miss America is scrapping the swimsuit section of the competition in order to shift its focus from physical beauty to talent and inner beauty. In a press release Tuesday, the organisation announced “sweeping changes” to where contestants will no longer be judged on physical appearance. Miss World has already eliminated the bikini parade from its global pageant. However, for the Miss Cayman Islands 2018 contest underway, CNS understands contestants will still be required to parade before judges in bikinis because the winner of that competition will go on to Miss Universe. Unlike Miss World, the Miss Universe contest has made no such decision to ditch the swimsuits or switch its focus from physical beauty.

The Miss America Competition is to find a winner to compete in Miss World and the change at the national level will see the women participate in a live interactive session with the judges highlighting achievements and goals in life. Judging will be geared towards how the winner would perform the job of Miss America.

“We are no longer a pageant. Miss America will represent a new generation of female leaders focused on scholarship, social impact, talent and empowerment,” said Gretchen Carlson, Chair of the Board of Trustees. ”We’re experiencing a cultural revolution in our country, with women finding the courage to stand up and have their voices heard on many issues. Miss America is proud to evolve as an organisation and join this empowerment movement.”

