UK’s military taking hurricane season seriously

(CNS): Two senior officers from the UK’s Joint Force Headquarters (JFHQ) have been in the Cayman Islands this week to discuss disaster relief plans, as Britain aims to make sure that if any of its territories are hit in the region this season, they are better prepared than last year. The military visitors were Lieutenant Colonel Rich Maltby from the Royal Marines and Squadron Leader John Kirkman from the Royal Air Force. Officials said they came to ensure the British Overseas Territories and the UK are as prepared as possible to coordinate specialist personnel, stores and emergency supplies in the event a storm hits.

“Advanced planning for disasters is vital to reduce the impacts of the violent storms and other natural disasters that our Overseas Territories are prone to,” said Lt Col Maltby. “The ability of the OTs to provide mutual support is important to enhance any military response and other regional assistance. The role played by the Islands last year in deploying police, aviation and medical teams made a real difference in stabilising the affected territories.”

He added, “The Cayman Islands’ teams worked closely with UK military units and we are committed to enhancing this cooperation to ensure that our response is as swift and effective as possible.”

Maltby and Kirkman have been working closely with Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI), the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Governor’s Office to discuss the plans for coordinated the UK’s and the regional response to any potential disasters in the Overseas Territories.

The UK officers also met with a range of organisations who would be key players locally to any disaster response including RCIPS units, the airport authority, the prison, utility and transport providers. The visit also included a briefing for Legislative Assembly members on UK military capabilities and planning.

Staff from the Governor’s Office, HMCI and the Ministry of Home Affairs will also travel to London next week to take part in talks with the UK and other regional countries and organisations on enhancing regional cooperation on disaster relief operations.

