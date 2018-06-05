UK plans to remove nationality discrimination

(CNS): A committee of British MPs and peers has said that some applicants for British Overseas Territory Citizenship are still facing discrimination and it has recommended a number of changes to the British Nationality Act 1981 to remedy the issues. The changes could have repercussions in the Cayman Islands regarding the application process to become Caymanian and who in future may have a right to a British passport through Caymanian status. However, the premier refused to comment on this latest potential imposition from the UK and any discussions that may be underway.

The committee’s findings are focused largely on the issue of children whose parents were not married or where their mother, but not their father, was a BOT citizen, which Cayman has already addressed. But there are other issues that have been raised which may lead to changes that could see the process of application relaxed so that people who believe they have a right to be British are no longer required to provide references or prove they are of good character.

The Joint Committee on Human Rights in the UK parliament is urging the British government to correct all discrimination in the new legislation but it has said it will consult with the territories before it makes any changes with a “remedial order” for any areas in the law found to be incompatible with the Human Rights Act.

There has been no indication yet from the Cayman Islands authorities about what this means for the process here. On Monday, when CNS approached the premier for comment on the issue regarding its impact, he angrily refused to answer any questions and accused CNS of trying to undermine the 60th anniversary Coat of Arms celebrations.

The leader of the opposition, however, told CNS that he had some concerns about the potential changes, because he believes the UK government may be seeking to expand the act to grant the children of permanent legal residents, with no Caymanian relatives or connections, who are born in the territories the right to also apply, as is the case in the UK.

Miller pointed out that the percentage of the population in Britain that this applies to would be relatively low when compared to somewhere like Cayman, where, if the children of work permit holders or permanent residents were given rights, even when their parents do not have status, indigenous Caymanians could be overwhelmed, given that there are currently around 23,000 permit holders here.

The opposition leader said he was not averse to discussing the rights of children who are born here and grow up here, knowing nowhere else, but whose parents have never achieved status being given the opportunity to apply, but he said a blanket application to all legal residents could prove problematic.

The issue of references, he said, is also important and he would still want to ensure that anyone applying to be Caymanian through the British Nationality Act must demonstrate good character and provide references.

If the UK government confines its changes to clarifying the rights of children born to one or more Cayman parents who are also British nationals and those who were not married, then there will only be a positive impact for local people who may have fallen through the cracks as children, as Cayman has already addressed the former gender and legitimacy discrimination.

Category: Local News