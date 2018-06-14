UK MPs double down on demand for public registers

(CNS): The leaders of the British Overseas Territories impacted by the UK parliament’s vote in April to impose public ownership registers are currently in London, battling to reverse the decision and, in Cayman’s case, attempting to change the constitution. However, the British MPs behind the move doubled down this week. Andrew Mitchell, the Conservative MP who pushed for the amendment to the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill that led to the row between the UK and the BOTs, remains unsympathetic.

He told the British newspaper, The Guardian, “The overseas territories share our queen, they travel under our flag and they must also share our values.” He said that he and Dame Margaret Hodge, the Labour MP who was part of the cross-bench campaign, will not drop it. The next step, they say, is to include the Crown Dependencies.

The controversial amendment did not extend to those jurisdictions because they have more complex constitutional relationships with Britain and there is no precedent for the UK government to legislate for them. This angered Cayman’s premier, Alden McLaughlin, and the other BOT leaders even further because of the obvious inequity. But Hodge and Mitchell say they want them included somehow.

“What we plan to do now is to go to the Isle of Man for talks there and then possibly to Guernsey and Jersey,” Mitchell has said. “The intention is that we will try to persuade them of the wisdom of copying what Britain and the Overseas Territories have done and what most of Europe is going to do.”

Dame Margaret said no British territories should be allowed to continue financial services business without a publicly accessible list of beneficial ownership.

“All territories associated with Britain ought to be governed to the same standards and with the same transparency,” she added. “The purpose of this measure is to tackle all dirty money entering through any British territories. You cannot leave a few out.”

Meanwhile, McLaughlin has been in London this week attended meetings on an array of subjects with fellow BOT leaders and British officials. Topics include hurricane preparedness, Brexit, the beneficial ownership register issue and constitutional reform.

Category: Business, Financial Services, Politics