UK MPs double down on demand for public registers
(CNS): The leaders of the British Overseas Territories impacted by the UK parliament’s vote in April to impose public ownership registers are currently in London, battling to reverse the decision and, in Cayman’s case, attempting to change the constitution. However, the British MPs behind the move doubled down this week. Andrew Mitchell, the Conservative MP who pushed for the amendment to the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill that led to the row between the UK and the BOTs, remains unsympathetic.
He told the British newspaper, The Guardian, “The overseas territories share our queen, they travel under our flag and they must also share our values.” He said that he and Dame Margaret Hodge, the Labour MP who was part of the cross-bench campaign, will not drop it. The next step, they say, is to include the Crown Dependencies.
The controversial amendment did not extend to those jurisdictions because they have more complex constitutional relationships with Britain and there is no precedent for the UK government to legislate for them. This angered Cayman’s premier, Alden McLaughlin, and the other BOT leaders even further because of the obvious inequity. But Hodge and Mitchell say they want them included somehow.
“What we plan to do now is to go to the Isle of Man for talks there and then possibly to Guernsey and Jersey,” Mitchell has said. “The intention is that we will try to persuade them of the wisdom of copying what Britain and the Overseas Territories have done and what most of Europe is going to do.”
Dame Margaret said no British territories should be allowed to continue financial services business without a publicly accessible list of beneficial ownership.
“All territories associated with Britain ought to be governed to the same standards and with the same transparency,” she added. “The purpose of this measure is to tackle all dirty money entering through any British territories. You cannot leave a few out.”
Meanwhile, McLaughlin has been in London this week attended meetings on an array of subjects with fellow BOT leaders and British officials. Topics include hurricane preparedness, Brexit, the beneficial ownership register issue and constitutional reform.
The CIG need to realise that seeking a legislative amendment to protect the privacy rights of those that use tax havens would be political suicide in the UK right now. Now the requirement for a register has been passed it will never be undone.
2
1
How about protecting the privacy rights of others? We already to reporting to hundreds of countries regulators.
0
0
I guess all those meetings and negotiations that Alden and Eric are attending in London are still going well with “great progress” being made in their minds. SMH
5
2
The Dude and the Dame !
1
0
UK doesn’t do much. They are symbolic leaders of this country nothing morw. Time for Cayxit!
9
13
You want to see a rouge country lose everything? Then by all means leave mother. Just let us know so we can sell everything prior to that bad idea.
2
0
dont let them destroy this country like other politicians did to other caribbean countries….can you immagine a politician in charge of judiciary and police??? lord help us???!!😉
20
4
Hmm…Why so mandatory and fishy at the same time?
Trying to sound all profess like they don’t know what goes on in the industry.
5
1
Yes we share the Queen, the flag and the values but we are also more stringent with our client finances than the bankers in London. They should be sharing our views. If they did, they wouldn’t be pushing this down the BOT’s throats. Guess it’s more of a do as I say and not as I do.
29
1
There are two options. Either fight this (which in my opinion is a waste of time and public money) or simply let the companies involved in offshore banking find ways to work round it – isn’t the latter what they pay their lawyers and accountants to do? I bet by the end of 2018 the various entities moving funds through these islands will have found so many loopholes in this it’ll be just about worthless.
13
3
Andrew Mitchell MP, He told the British newspaper, The Guardian, “The overseas territories share our queen, they travel under our flag and they must also share our values.”
While we may share similar values the imposition of British rule over the period of colonialism lead to the deaths of millions, rape of riches, and subjugation of people. This type of colonial attitude fly’s in face of UN wishes and will impose hardship on the colonies. These measures are not in the interest of the Cayman Islands and most likely a onshoreing technique from the bankers of London who are in a bad way post Brexit.
15
1
V you hit the nail on the head. They will not stop until there is no financial industry in Cayman. If we had any natural resources our history would have been much different. During the 1800s we were left alone but the English were murdering and plundering the rest of the world.
5
2
11.38am Where do you think your financial industry came from?, it sure wasn’t from Caymanian seamen. How many Caymanians died fighting the Nazis, to stop them from enslaving the whole of Europe?.
0
2