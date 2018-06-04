UCCI urges silent victims to come forward

(CNS): Following the conviction of maths professor Pavlov Rameau on multiple counts of possessing indecent images of children, his former employer, the University College of the Cayman Islands (UCCI), released a statement Friday announcing a zero tolerance policy toward sexual harassment and any other sexual impropriety. The college is also appealing to current and former students to come forward and report any other cases of sexual misconduct involving Rameau or anyone else.

In a letter of appeal, college management said that they “understand how incredibly difficult it is for survivors to break the silence about their abuse”, but the college said survivors’ stories are important to piece together the scale of the problem.

Rameau, who is currently on remand at HMP Northward, is scheduled to be sentenced later this week. The lecturer was caught because he solicited images from a student, and while investigating that allegation, police discovered what has been described as a life-time collection of illegal pornography.

The student was instrumental in securing Rameau’s arrest and UCCI management extended its thanks and urged others to come forward, insisting that there would be no repercussions regarding grades and that victims could remain anonymous.

“The University College is cognizant of the impact that the Pavlov Rameau case has had on the UCCI community, especially our students,” the college said Friday. “Whilst it may have rendered the institution vulnerable, it has also strengthened our resolve to create a safer, more vigilant, more supportive and more caring environment for students and staff.”

The college claimed that it had taken decisive actions to mitigate the damage and safeguard students following the reports about Rameau. The UCCI said it launched its own investigation and imposed sanctions, in accordance to the employee handbook, and cooperated with the authorities investigating the matter.

All staff members, including the president, have attended ‘Darkness to Light’ training, which is now mandatory for the employees. Officials said that support and counselling services are now available and the final stages of new policies on ‘Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting’ and ‘Sexual Harassment’ are underway at the college, which will be implementing a robust plan to combat sexual harassment and abuse on campus in the upcoming academic year.

“Coming on the heels of the #metoo social movement, this case only underscores the importance of UCCI’s role in taking charge of cultivating a culture that supports those who speak out,” officials said.

In its letter of appeal the college said the impact of sexual abuse and harassment has far-reaching

consequences that extend beyond the victim of the abuse. “Perpetrators become more empowered to carry on their crimes on other victims if there are no repercussions for what they are doing or have done,” the letter reads.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact UCCI’s two qualified counselors: Mitch Ebanks, Director of Student Services at 623-0541 or [email protected], or Carolina Ferreira, Student Services Counselor at 623-0519 or [email protected]

