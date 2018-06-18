Two teenagers still missing from homes

(CNS): Police said they have now located Roseanna Redden (16), who had been missing from the Frances Bodden Children’s Home for more than a week, but two other teenagers, Taj Yen (16) and Motesha Mothen (15), are still on the run from government children’s homes. Redden was said to be in good health but no other details were revealed. Meanwhile, police are appealing to the public to help find the two other missing teens.

People are asked to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220 about Motesha Mothen, or the West Bay Police Station at 649-3999 about Taj Yen.

Alternatively, anonymous tips regarding either of these teens can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the RCIPS website.

Tips can also be submitted via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Local News