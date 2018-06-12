Two-step SMS verification not secure, OfReg warns

(CNS): Getting a security code sent to a cell phone via a text message is one of the least secure means of verifying and protecting people’s online accounts, the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) has warned. The regulator is urging banks and large corporations to consider the dangers of using this common two-step SMS verification as the current weaknesses in mobile telecom systems allows attackers to spy on phones and intercept text messages. This method of verification has become the norm, but Alee Fa’amoe, OfReg deputy CEO and executive director ICT, said the system “is susceptible to phishing attempts by cybercriminals”.

SMS verification is typically found in any provider of an online account, such as banking, email, airline reservations, and social media, OfReg explained in a release. The system requires users to first log in with a user name and password. A text message is then sent to the individual, prompting them to enter a unique passcode as a form of verification that he or she is the authorised user.

However, according to information published by OfReg, this method of verification is increasingly becoming one of the least secure systems available.

By tricking mobile carriers into moving a phone number to a new device, hackers are able to spy on unaware victims in what is known as a SIM swap. Hackers can spy on phones and malware also leaves users’ SMS messages vulnerable to interception, while fake mobile sites are set up to trick users, the release stated.

“Any service provider who uses SMS text messages as part of an authentication process for their customers’ online accounts could be at risk to a vulnerability that comes, not from their own systems, but from the telecommunications networks,” Fa’amoe warned. “We urge everyone to stay informed and be aware of the risks associated with SMS and its related technologies.”

Corporations like Google and Microsoft have already begun pushing users to switch from SMS verification to a system where prompts are received via a trusted app, also known as an authentication app, the regulator added.

“It is imperative that cyber security continues to evolve,” Fa’amoe stated. “With the ever-changing nature of technology, the world is faced with an ongoing struggle to combat cybercrime. Unfortunately there is no easy fix for these kinds of vulnerabilities. We can only recommend that Cayman’s organisations carefully review their processes for authorising digital transactions; doing so in a way that avoids SMS text messages.”

See OfReg’s full report on the risks of two-step SMS authentication here.

Category: Local News