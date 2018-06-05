Traffic, sewerage objections dismissed for WBR development

(CNS): Parkway residents rallied unsuccessfully in opposition to plans for a new property development by local entrepreneur Stefan Baraud at the front of their neighbourhood on the West Bay Road, which was approved by the Central Planning Authority last week. The proposed development of 17 two-storey, three-bedroom townhouses was redrawn by Baraud after residents indicated that would be preferable to the original application for three floors of 20 condos, which was granted planning permission by the CPA in March but subject to appeal.

Objections to the new plans focused primarily on the additional traffic, which could potentially be 168 vehicles from 84 households that would be using the Parkway entrance on West Bay Road, taking into account the recently approved 12-unit development by Baraud further south and the 50 plus homes already in Parkway.

Residents told the CPA meeting that their access to West Bay Road resembled a four-way stop, and a 15 minute wait to get onto the main road was not unusual.

Causing more concern for residents, however, was the impact on sewerage capacity from the additional three-bedroom units. Residents stated that their sewer system is already stretched and would not withstand another 32 bedrooms. Others mentioned the possibility that garages could be converted into an additional bedroom.

“I could have said these units were two bedrooms plus den but it was not my intention to pull the wool over anyone’s eyes and the application was made in the most sincere way possible,” Baraud told the CPA. The developer also stated that all issues regarding sewerage capacity had been resolved during a meeting with the Water Authority.

A number of Parkway residents said they had been in the unfortunate situation of having raw sewage pushing onto their front lawns and if the vent that had been built to direct the odour away from their homes was removed, then it would leave them having to face noxious fumes again.

Baraud noted that during his meeting with the Water Authority, which confirmed there are no capacity issues for the sewerage, it was explained that part of the problem in that area is that many of the houses were built below the existing grade level that is required today.

He also highlighted the scale of development taking place along West Bay Road, with the HHG Hyatt project and Dart’s new hotel to come, remarking that his 17-unit development would have a much smaller impact on the sewerage capacity in this area.

