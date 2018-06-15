Third teen on run from government home

(CNS): Motesha Mothen (15) has become the third teenager this week to run away from a government children’s home. Mothen, who regularly absconds from the Frances Bodden Girls Home in Bodden Town, attended the John Gray High School yesterday but did not return to the home afterwards and has not been located since. Originally from West Bay, the girl was last seen at school shortly before 10:40am in her JGHS uniform. She has black natural hair, brown eyes and is of brown complexion.

Meanwhile, police are still appealing to the public to help them find Roseanna Redden (16), who is also a Frances Bodden Home resident and has not been seen since Saturday. Taj Yen (16), who was reported missing on Wednesday, failed to return to the Bonaventure Home in West Bay, where he is currently a resident.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of these teens is asked to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220 about Motesha Mothen or Roseanna Redden, or the West Bay Police Station at 649-3999 about Taj Yen.

Alternatively, anonymous tips regarding any of these teens can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or at the RCIPS website.

Tips can also be submitted via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Read related comment: CAYS Foundation Parents Association

Category: Local News