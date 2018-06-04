Third person arrested in year-long CIFA probe

(CNS): A 47-year-old man from George Town was arrested by investigators from the Anti-Corruption Commission Monday on suspicion of committing several offences under Common Law, the Proceeds of Crime Law as well as the Anti-Corruption Law. The ACC said the arrest related to a corruption investigation in which two men were arrested almost 12 months ago. Those men were Bruce Blake, a former vice president of the Cayman Islands Football Association, and Canover Watson, a former CIFA treasurer who is currently serving a seven-year jail term following his conviction in the Carepay scandal.

Neither Blake nor Watson have been charged in the ongoing case, which is said to relate to two questionable payments amounting to more than one million dollars at the Cayman Islands Football Association relating to a loan account.

Following this third arrest Monday, the ACC said the man was taken into custody on suspicion of secret commission contrary to the Anti-Corruption Law 2008, money laundering contrary to the Proceeds of Crime Law 2008, and conspiracy to defraud contrary to Common Law.

Officials said he was detained for questioning at the Prisoner Detention Centre at Fairbanks and was later released on bail. The man has not yet been identified and the ACC stated that as the inquiry is continuing, they were not prepared to make any further comment.

CIFA has been under the spotlight ever since its former president, Jeff Webb, who was also president of regional football body CONCACAF and VP of FIFA, was arrested in the massive US-led international FIFA corruption probe in May 2015. Webb remains in the US awaiting sentencing after he admitted being involved in the bribery scandal.

Webb was also charged alongside Watson in the local hospital scandal but by that time he was already facing charges in the United States and has not yet returned to his native Cayman to answer the local charges. Webb has still not been sentenced for his part in the FIFA case but after numerous delays, the disgraced football boss is due to hear his fate in September. Given that Webb has cooperated with the authorities in the case, has been under house arrest for almost three years and has forfeited some $6.7 million, he is unlikely to go to jail.

It is not clear if the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution in Cayman has plans to seek Webb’s extradition in the CarePay case once his FIFA case is settled, and whether or not the ACC investigators are also keen to speak with Webb in their own CIFA probe.

Category: Crime