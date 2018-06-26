Thieves drive off with two more Hondas

| 26/06/2018 | 0 Comments
Cayman News Service

Honda Integra, stolen 26 June 2018

(CNS): Police are on the hunt, once again, for two stolen Honda cars, which were stolen from separate locations on Monday and Tuesday. The first was a 1999 silver Honda Civic, registration #169-644, which was stolen from the parking lot at a residence on Uncle Jimmy’s Lane in West Bay. It was last seen by the owner around 1:00am on Monday, 25 June, and discovered missing about 7:30 later that same morning. Then on Tuesday, a silver 2001 Honda Integra, registration #105 987, was stolen from a residence in Watler’s Estate, Bodden Town.

The owner had last seen that vehicle at about 8:30pm Monday, 25 June, and found it had gone about 8:30am on Tuesday, 26 June.

Cayman News Service

Honda Civic stolen 25 June 2018

Anyone with information about the stolen cars can call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220 about the Integra or the West Bay station on 949-3999 about the Civic. Anonymous tips can be provided  to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the RCIPS website.

Tips can also be submitted via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Tags:

Category: Crime, Police

Please include your email address in the form below if you are using your real name. You can use a pseudonym, with or without leaving an email address, or just leave the form blank to be "Anonymous". All comments will be moderated before they are published. Please read the CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»

See today’s question on
CNS Local Life