Thieves drive off with two more Hondas

(CNS): Police are on the hunt, once again, for two stolen Honda cars, which were stolen from separate locations on Monday and Tuesday. The first was a 1999 silver Honda Civic, registration #169-644, which was stolen from the parking lot at a residence on Uncle Jimmy’s Lane in West Bay. It was last seen by the owner around 1:00am on Monday, 25 June, and discovered missing about 7:30 later that same morning. Then on Tuesday, a silver 2001 Honda Integra, registration #105 987, was stolen from a residence in Watler’s Estate, Bodden Town.

The owner had last seen that vehicle at about 8:30pm Monday, 25 June, and found it had gone about 8:30am on Tuesday, 26 June.

Anyone with information about the stolen cars can call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220 about the Integra or the West Bay station on 949-3999 about the Civic. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the RCIPS website.

Tips can also be submitted via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police