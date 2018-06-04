Teenager faces sexual assault and robbery charges

(CNS): A 17-year-old boy from George Town has been charged with attempted rape, indecent assault, and robbery in connection to an attack on a tourist almost two years ago, when the accused was just 15 years old. The assault took place on South Church Street, George Town, on the night of Friday, 26 August 2016, when a woman who was walking on the road was approached and robbed. The 26-year-old woman was near to Sunset House when her attacker, who was on a bicycle, struck. The young man had been scheduled to appear in youth court Friday.

Category: Crime, Police