Teenager charged in North Side killing

(CNS): A 19-year-old man from North Side was expected to appear in court Wednesday, having been charged with the murder of Timothy Rivers (66). Police said the young man, who is believed to be the victim’s son, was arrested in the wake of the tragic and brutal killing, in which Rivers was stabbed multiple times last Friday in a farm yard not far from the family’s home in the Hutland area of the district. The accused is understood to suffer from significant mental health problems.

Category: Courts, Crime