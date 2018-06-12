Teenage runaway missing for three days

| 12/06/2018 | 1 Comment
Cayman News Service

Roseanna Redden

(CNS): Police are once again appealing to the public for help in tracking down a teenage runaway who has now been missing for three days. Roseanna Redden (16), a resident of the Francis Bodden home in Bodden Town, was last seen on Saturday, 9 June, at a residence on Logwood Way in George Town. The repeat teenage runaway is around 5’9” and about 125 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. It is believed that she may be wearing jeans and a red, sleeveless shirt.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Comments (1)

  1. Anonymous says:
    12/06/2018 at 5:49 pm

    Sit on BT public beach and she’ll be there at some point. Heads there every time.




