Cayman Cookout star chef found dead in France

(CNS): One of Cayman’s favourite celebrity chefs has been found dead in France after taking his own life. Anthony Bourdain (61) was filming an episode of his popular CNN series, Parts Unknown, and was found by his close friend and chef, Eric Ripert, another frequent visitor to the Cayman Islands. Both men have headlined the annual Cookout event here on several occasions, as Ripert is associated with Blue, the world renowned restaurant at the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman. In the wake of his death, the Department of Tourism said the Cayman Islands would remember him “most fondly and with much love”.

CNN released a statement Friday morning about the celebrity chef’s death. “It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network, which Bourdain joined some five yeas ago, said. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

When Bourdain was in Cayman Islands earlier this year he spoke at one of the Cayman Cookout’s many events about the power of food to unite people from diverse cultures and described the offerings as the best year ever for food. He had been booked to return next year to head the all-star celebrity chef line-up. In its statement Friday morning the DoT said, “On behalf of the Cayman Islands Ministry and Department of Tourism, we are deeply saddened by the news of Anthony Bourdain’s passing. Our prayers and condolences are with his family and friends. The Cayman Islands will remember him most fondly and with much love.” As tributes poured in for Bourdain, the French authorities confirmed that he killed himself at the Le Chambard hotel in Kaysersberg-Vignoble, near the border of Germany. “We learned this morning about the death by hanging of an American chef at a luxury hotel of Kaysersberg, Le Chambard,” they said. “At this point nothing suggests the intervention of a third-party.”

