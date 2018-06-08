Cayman Cookout star chef found dead in France
(CNS): One of Cayman’s favourite celebrity chefs has been found dead in France after taking his own life. Anthony Bourdain (61) was filming an episode of his popular CNN series, Parts Unknown, and was found by his close friend and chef, Eric Ripert, another frequent visitor to the Cayman Islands. Both men have headlined the annual Cookout event here on several occasions, as Ripert is associated with Blue, the world renowned restaurant at the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman. In the wake of his death, the Department of Tourism said the Cayman Islands would remember him “most fondly and with much love”.
CNN released a statement Friday morning about the celebrity chef’s death. “It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network, which Bourdain joined some five yeas ago, said. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”
My star is gone!
It appears almost every time someone commits suicide we blame mental illness; and while that can be the explanation in most cases, some people will end their lives for reasons like a partner leaving them, losing money, house, jobs etc. People, please do not be afraid of starting over. I lost everything in my life a few years ago and many days were a “real” struggle but I did not give up on myself. I am not where I want to be now, but I am much better than where I was. I don’t know what caused Anthony to do this but I hope he is now at peace. If you are depressed or even just heart broken, please talk to someone. It is invaluable to let those feelings out rather than they live in your head and manifest in to something so final. Everybody has a battle with something and suicide is not the answer. Please appreciate having life and health, if nothing else.
These are my thoughts for people in general and not on this specific incident as we all have different triggers and I don’t know what demons Anthony was facing.
RIP Mr. Bourdain
This is another example that shows that you never know what really goes on inside a person. You see people who you think got it all, but yet, they suffer severely deep inside. Remember that everyone has their struggles………and there is nothing wrong with admitting your struggles and asking for help.
Had loads of money, much fame but living on empty. A huge lost.
Extremely sad.
so long my brother , I will never understand the why ? only you knew your demons , to many people are suffering in silence , no matter what your status in life or how wealthy one might be , it doesn’t matter , people need to reach their hand out for help , its out their use it , theirs no coming back from the other option , the door is closed forever ! Blessings to your daughters bro .
RIP Anthony , I am going miss you , and drinking that good old stuff with you . He was a world of character and laughter .
The guy was a culinary rock star, now he’s a culinary legend. RIP Tony.
i loved his show on CNN the last five years, and his former show No Reservations on the Travel Channel. Eric Ripert appeared on so many of his shows — Tony was like his big brother, always challenging him to do new things.
He was a former drug addict who continued as a social drinker. He admitted in the past his struggles with depression, but he always seemed to be so strong and reflective.
Rip tony
Wow. Thumbs down….
