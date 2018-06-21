Speaker approves PAC contempt motion

(CNS): Allegations that the chief officer in the health ministry deliberately misled the Public Accounts Committee when she appeared as a witness last October will be debated in the Legislative Assembly next week, as the speaker has accepted a motion calling for her to be held in contempt. PAC Chair Ezzard Miller has said he is pleased that the issue will be aired in the House because, despite a u-turn made by two members of the PAC that Jennifer Ahearn should be sanctioned over the false evidence, Miller said the matter needs to be debated.

Miller, who is also leader of the opposition, said he is not giving up on the hope that he can persuade several more members of the government benches to support his call for Ahearn, who is heading up one of the most troubled ministries in government, to be held in contempt. He said he welcomed the decision by Speaker McKeeva Bush and pointed out the important role parliament has and why motions like the one filed by the PAC are important.

“Parliament is the only check and balance we have on government,” he said. “And the Public Accounts Committee is the only committee that can hold civil servants and their management of public resources accountable.”

Miller was disappointed, however, that Austin Harris and Barbara Conolly, the two PAC members from the government benches, had withdrawn their support for the motion, which was designed to hold the ministry boss accountable. He said that both of them had signed off on the original report, which had outlined the concerns of the PAC about Ahearn.

A request based on that report was sent to Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, who is the head of the civil service, to deal with her conduct, preventing the need for a contempt motion. But Miller had made it clear that would be the outcome if no action was taken, and he said all of the committee had backed that position.

But after Manderson failed to respond to the PAC’s request and Miller filed the motion on behalf of the full committee, it was soon apparent that Harris, the representative for Prospect, who claims to have retained his independent label, would not be supporting the contempt motion after all.

While Conolly had at first offered her support for the contempt motion, she too has now been “persuaded” to also withdraw that support, Miller said. Raising concerns that senior government officials had lobbied the speaker not to allow the motion and that his committee members were putting their political fortunes ahead of their commitment to protecting the public purse, the opposition leader said he had not given up his own lobbying to try to get the numbers he needs to steer the motion through. This would mean that, for once, a senior public servant who is believed to have deliberately misled elected officials could be called to account, he noted.

The deputy governor has dismissed the allegations against Ahearn and described her answers as “mistaken or erroneous”. He has said he does not believe she lied to the committee because she had made it clear she was not certain about her recollection.

However, Miller said he was not buying the excuse. Pointing to the numerous caveats in her comments, which he believes showed a deliberate intent to mislead, he questioned how it was that she could not recall changing the entire make-up of the Medical and Dental Council when it had happened a matter of days before she was asked about it.

Even without the support for the motion to pass and lead to any official sanction against the chief officer, Miller still hopes that by having the debate government will be forced to face up to the concerns surrounding the health ministry and the conduct of the management team.

Concern over garbage collection, the mysterious disappearance of the Department of Environmental Health director, questions over the procurement process for the waste management project, issues relating to the Health Services Authority finances and the news yesterday that the Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating yet another fraud scandal at the hospital are all likely to be raised during the debate.

Category: Government oversight, Politics