Security guard robbed outside GT bank

(CNS): Armed robbers made off with two bags of cash in the very early morning hours Saturday, after robbing a security guard outside Cayman National bank on Elgin Avenue in George Town. Just before 12:30am (8 June), the two masked robbers, armed with guns, reportedly fired a single gunshot and smashed the windscreen of the vehicle that was used by the security employee who was delivering the cash to the bank’s cash deposit box from a local business.

Police said no arrests have been made yet and officers are now investigating the armed robbery and urging anyone with information to come forward.

The public can call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip. Tips can also be submitted via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

