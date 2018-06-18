Sea-level rise threatening property market
(CNS): More than 300,000 coastal homes in the United States, collectively worth almost $120 billion, are now under threat from sea-level rise within the next 25 years or so, scientists have said, adding to a mounting pile of research warning that coastal flooding is going to become more frequent than previously believed. Coming on the heels of research warning about the economic impact of coral reef loss, the Union of Concerned Scientists has released a study that suggests sea-level rise will hurt more than 64,000 properties in Florida alone before 2045.
Meanwhile, scientists from NASA have identified a surge in ice loss in Antarctica in a new study published last week. Ice from Antarctica disappeared three times more quickly over the last six years than scientists had previously predicted. As some climate change deniers double down on that denial, the ice sheet mass balance inter-comparison exercise (IMBIE), which involved 84 scientists from 44 international organisations combining 24 satellite surveys, has produced the updated assessment.
Between 1992 and 2017, Antarctica lost more than 3.3 trillion tons of ice, pushing up sea levels by an average of 8 millimeters. About 40% of that loss occurred between 2012 and 2017, according to the new study. If this acceleration continues, it could potentially cascade, leading to runaway ice melt and rapid sea-level rise.
Even though Cayman remains on the front line when it comes to rising sea levels and the economic impact could hit our coastal property even sooner, the government has no policies in place to halt coastal development or to change set-back laws or even to pass legislation to enhance marine protections. Economic experts are now warning that ignoring sea-level rise will not prevent this looming economic crisis, where water-logged homes will become unsafe, uninhabitable and too costly to insure.
In a press release about the IMBIE study, Professor Andrew Shepherd pointed to the threefold increase over the last five years and warned that ice losses now from the Antarctica is causing sea levels to rise faster than at any time in the past 25 years.
Category: Science & Nature
come what may….my faith us in Jesus Christ! if the stars were made to worship- so will i! ☺😊
I agree with most of what you said, but if they had left nature alone there would be no need to fix it. They changed the ebb and flow of the water and soon they wont have enough dollar bills to caulk it. That is why ” the wise man built his house on the rock” . Even the three little pigs knew that!!
cannot believe that in 20 years living here i have never once heard a caymanian politician discuss climate change or rising sea levels.
Ummm, for the most part, it never was land. You plainly do not understand red mangrove habitat. Your comment does however emphasize the need for protection of remaining red mangrove areas. They are a fundamental protection against sea level rise.
I had a chance to look at Cayman on google maps recently and was shocked at how much the constant dredging has affected the landscape. Most of SMB corridor is now water. Scary how this happened and how fast!
Compare this to a map of Cayman from just 10-15 years ago and the difference is striking.
what dredging?….i think you you think you know too much.
Nonsense, that sea wall of ignorance that surrounds us is getting taller every year. Together with our stoically stupid politicians negating the need for EIAs we are blessed and unsinkable.
Better start praying to Poseidon!
meanwhile caymanians continue to stick their heads in the sand…..
CNS why do you publish this tree hugger propaganda? If these “scientists” were right we would already be underwater.
I would say that we have more chance of a tsunami.
“If this acceleration continues, it could potentially cascade, leading to runaway ice melt and rapid sea level rise.”
And, if the situation reverses, the sea level will undoubtedly recede.
Remember kids, make sure you go to church and pray hard enough that the good Lord will not rise our seas on us. These scientists have no clue what they’re talking about. Trust in the bible written by people that thought that the Sun orbited the Earth – they obviously know more than modern day science can teach us.
/sarcasm.
Of course CIG doesn’t and won’t implement that type of legislation until water is lapping at Dart’s door then they will scramble and waste millions to “try” and fix an issue they should have started fixing years prior. As long as foreigners waive money in our faces, Caymanians will sell them the coastal properties unregulated. #fact #truth
