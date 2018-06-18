Sea-level rise threatening property market

(CNS): More than 300,000 coastal homes in the United States, collectively worth almost $120 billion, are now under threat from sea-level rise within the next 25 years or so, scientists have said, adding to a mounting pile of research warning that coastal flooding is going to become more frequent than previously believed. Coming on the heels of research warning about the economic impact of coral reef loss, the Union of Concerned Scientists has released a study that suggests sea-level rise will hurt more than 64,000 properties in Florida alone before 2045.

Meanwhile, scientists from NASA have identified a surge in ice loss in Antarctica in a new study published last week. Ice from Antarctica disappeared three times more quickly over the last six years than scientists had previously predicted. As some climate change deniers double down on that denial, the ice sheet mass balance inter-comparison exercise (IMBIE), which involved 84 scientists from 44 international organisations combining 24 satellite surveys, has produced the updated assessment.

Between 1992 and 2017, Antarctica lost more than 3.3 trillion tons of ice, pushing up sea levels by an average of 8 millimeters. About 40% of that loss occurred between 2012 and 2017, according to the new study. If this acceleration continues, it could potentially cascade, leading to runaway ice melt and rapid sea-level rise.

Even though Cayman remains on the front line when it comes to rising sea levels and the economic impact could hit our coastal property even sooner, the government has no policies in place to halt coastal development or to change set-back laws or even to pass legislation to enhance marine protections. Economic experts are now warning that ignoring sea-level rise will not prevent this looming economic crisis, where water-logged homes will become unsafe, uninhabitable and too costly to insure.

In a press release about the IMBIE study, Professor Andrew Shepherd pointed to the threefold increase over the last five years and warned that ice losses now from the Antarctica is causing sea levels to rise faster than at any time in the past 25 years.

Category: Science & Nature