Scammers using CIG email to con people out of cash

(CNS): The RCIPS has issued a public alert on the latest phishing email scam circulating in the Cayman Islands that is using a government address to defraud money from people. The email address is being used to send scam emails requesting payments from properties and business owners which they claim are taxes due to the government. “The email address is false and is not being sent by the Cayman Islands Government,” the RCIPS stated.

“If any member of the public receive such an email it should be disregarded,” the RCIPS Fnancial Crimes Unit added. People are advised not to open the email if they receive it or click on any links. Above all, they are told not to pay any money through this email address.

The RCIPS is currently investigating this matter with a view to identifying the perpetrators.

Anyone with information relating to this scam is asked to contact the RCIPS Financial Crimes Unit at 949-7774 or call George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Category: Crime, Police